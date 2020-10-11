Daily News

11 kidnapped victims rescued in Zamfara

By Sani Muhammad Sani, Gusau

Zamfara Governor Bello Matawalle has facilitated the rescue of 11 victims from bandits without ransom.

The victims, eight males and three females, were from Bauchi, Niger, Sokoto and Zamfara respectively.

The victims expressed delight with their rescue, describing the Governor’s effort as timely.

Matawalle, who received them at the Government House, assured his administration will not rest on its oars until total peace is achieved in the state.

He directed the victims be taken to hospital to ensure their health is in good shape before finally reunited with their families.

