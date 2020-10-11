11 Political Parties Adopt PDP Candidate In Ondo Election

A map of Ondo, a state in south-west Nigeria.

Eleven out of the 17 political parties participating in the governorship election in Ondo State have resolved to support the candidate of People’s Democratic Party, Eyitayo Jegede in the election.

The Chairman of Social Democratic Party(SDP), Ondo State Chapter, Prince Oladele Ogunbameru disclosed this while addressing a press conference on behalf of the 11 parties in Akure, the state capital.

Ogunbameru informed that the decision of the parties to collapse their structures for the PDP was made at a meeting held on October 4 with the party leaders and top echelon of the PDP.

He said the parties took the decision because they believe the good governance the people are yearning for can only be offered by the PDP.

The SDP Chairman said the collaboration is an organized effort to save the state from what he described as the political quagmire and undesirable socioeconomic predicament of the masses.

Reacting to the development, PDP Chairman, Honourable Fatai Adams said the support from the 11 political parties indicates the acceptability of Eyitayo Jegede, which shows that the party is winning the election.

The 11 political parties that adopted the PDP candidate include: Accord, AA, ADP, AAC, APGA and APM. Others are: APP, NNPP, NRM, SDP and the YPP.