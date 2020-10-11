11-Year-Old Boy Who Attacked Edo Police Station And Declared Himself IGP Reportedly Arrested

The Police in Edo State has reportedly arrested an 11-year-old boy for participating in the attack on a police station at the Evbuotubu area of Benin City by hoodlums.

Hoodlums in Edo State, last week, took advantage of the #EndSARS protest to attack the Oba Market Police, Ugbekun Police Station, Idogbo Police station and carted away arms and ammunitions at the armoury as well as police uniforms and other valuables.

According to Human Rights Advocate, Kola Edokpayi, as well as a senior News reporter with the Edo Broadcasting Service, Festus Alenkhe, the young boy was arrested for allegedly joining the gang of hoodlums that attacked Oba Market police station.

The young boy, after the attack, was said to have worn the uniform of a police sergeant and declared himself as the Inspector General of Police (IGP)

He also went about the Benin metropolis bragging about his new status as his friends hailed and clapped for him.

The report added that the lad was subsequently arrested, paraded and will be arraigned in a juvenile court soon.

