11-year-old raped to death in Lagos

Adebisi Onanuga

An 11-year- girl, Favour Okechukwu, was on Thursday raped to death.

The incident occurred at No 4 Olarenwaju street, Ejigbo, Lagos State around 3:00 to 4:00 am on Thursday.

Sources at Ejigbo Police station where the incident was reported confirmed the arrest of five suspects over the matter.

President, International Child Initiative and Women Development Foundation (ICI-WODEF), Mrs. Helen Ibeji told The Nation that the girl came back from school on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Soldiers beat policeman to death in Rivers

“Her mother sent her to buy gala and that was the last time she saw her. Probably these agents of darkness have been trailing her for some time.”

She did not return from buying the gala. She said her corpse was found in the room, lying stark naked in the room where she was raped to death.

Police invited the Lagos State DNA & Forensic Center (LSD & FC) who took the body of the victim away for forensic analysis.