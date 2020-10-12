Daily News

12 feared killed as gunmen attack Kaduna villages

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Gunmen suspected to be bandits terrorising Birnin-Gwari and Giwa local government areas of Kaduna have killed reportedly no fewer than 12 persons and injured eight others in two villages of Giwa.

The Nation gathered the bandits invaded Kidandan and Kadai villages between Friday and Saturday for the attacks.

A source from the area told The Nation: “12 people were confirmed dead while eight are injured during the attack.

“The attackers came in large number, they besieged Kidandan Friday afternoon killed three people and four wounded while on Saturday night, the gunmen killed nine at Kadai village and four were in critical condition.”

The source also quoted the District Head of Fatika, Alhaji Nuhu Lawal Umar, as appealing to the State Government “to deploy additional security personnel to safeguard lives and property” of locals in the trouble communities.

Efforts to get Kaduna Police spokesman ASP Muhammad Jalige confirm the attacks failed as he did not respond to several phone calls.

