12 serving NYSC members marry themselves in Anambra

NYSC members

By Vincent Ujumadu – Awka

Twelve serving members of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), in Anambra State who got married to each other, were Wednesday celebrated by officials of NYSC.

The couples, who are of 2019 Batch ‘C’ set, said they met each other during their orientation camp before proceeding for their primary assignments in various parts of the state.

Those who got married include Eze Obinna and Oluchi Peace, Henry Nwachoko and Charles Ruth, Oluchukwu Davis and Ahedo Etiosa, Nsofor Obianuju and Ohale Nkemakolam, Ogburie Collins and Nwokearu Chinyeremaka, as well as Bernard Faith Amarachi and Okafor Chukwudi.

Speaking during a reception for the new couples, the Anambra State coordinator of NYSC, Mr Kehinde Aremu described the event as unique, saying there had never been an assemblage of marriage of that magnitude in the history of the scheme.

Attributing the success story to the conducive environment and the friendly disposition of the people of the state and the government, Aremu called on the celebrants to reciprocate the gesture by investing in the state.

He said: “We thank Governor Willie Obiano for creating a conducive environment and his commitment towards welfare of Corps members in the state.

“This success story doesn’t end with the service year. Anambra is conducive for everything. If the environment was unfriendly, this couldn’t have been possible. You have invested in emotions, but you should also invest money in developing the state.”

Also speaking, the Assistant Director, Corps Welfare and Health Services, Mrs Ify Nwafor, said one of the reasons for the establishment of the scheme was for integration, including chances for corps members to meet the love of their lives.

“Marriage as a journey can be both fun and hell. You came, you served and you got married. I pray for you all to have a joyful and loving married life,” she said.

Mr Onyema Nwachoko, who spoke on behalf of the new couples said he met her wife while she was praying at the family house of the Christian Corpers’ Fellowship, adding that without NYSC he would not have met his wife.

Vanguard News Nigeria.