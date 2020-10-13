13-Year-Old #EndSARS Protester Killed In Delta

A 13-year-old #EndSARS protester has fallen off a truck in Sapele, Delta State.

Channels Television learned the unidentified teenager died from injuries sustained after he fell off a moving truck.

The victim was said to have joined other youths protesting against police brutality and extrajudicial killings in Sapele when the incident happened.

The spokesman for the Delta State Police Command, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the incident to Channels Television.

The corpse of the teenager was later wrapped with the national flag, placed on the back of the truck on open display at the Amukpe area of Sapele, causing massive traffic to commuters.

Meanwhile, thousands of #EndSARS protesters have again laid siege at the summit junction at the Asaba-Onitsha Highway leading to the Niger Bridge, causing gridlock with travellers stranded for hours.

They vowed not to back down until their demands were met.