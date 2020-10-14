14 #EndSARS Protesters Arrested In Ughelli Have Been Released, Says Gov Okowa

A file photo of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa. Photo: [email protected]

Fourteen #EndSARS protesters arrested by the Police in Ughelli, Delta State in connection with the killing of a Police Corporal during the agitations have been released.

“In line with our commitment to meet all the legitimate requests of the #EndSARS protesters in Delta State,” Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa tweeted on Thursday, “all the protesters that were previously detained by the Police in Ughelli have been released.”

In line with our commitment to meet all the legitimate requests of the #EndSARS protesters in Delta State, all the protesters that were previously detained by the Police in Ughelli have been released. pic.twitter.com/CYwxK47Z3z — Dr. Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa (@IAOkowa) October 15, 2020

The governor had made the promise to the protesters two days ago.

Some hoodlums had reportedly attacked the police and killed a Corporal Etaga Stanley attached to the ‘A’ Division in Ughelli last week.

They also stole his AK 47 with 25 rounds of live ammunition stolen. However, the stolen rifle has been recovered by the Police.