14-suspected-rapists-nabbed-in-kaduna

Fourteen suspected rapists and two persons involved in transformer vandalism have been arrested in Kaduna State, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) commandant in the state, Nuradeen Abdullahi, disclosed to newsmen yesterday.

Recall that the state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, had recently signed a law for castration of rapists in Kaduna.

Abdullahi, however, said some of the cases were taken to court for cognisance, pending legal advice from the state Ministry of Justice.

The commandant, who appealed to parents and guardians to take good care of their children, monitor their movement and the company they keep, explained that since his assumption of duty on October 1, the command has adopted new strategies, leading to the arrest of many criminals in the state.

“From October 1 to date, we have made arrests of 14 suspected rapists and other suspects of sexual-related offences. Two suspected traffickers of hard drugs were arrested on October 6, two suspected vandals of electric transformers along Kaduna tollgate on October 25 and one suspected vandal of railway shippers arrested on October 13.

“We appreciate the collaboration of the Commissioner of Human Services, Kaduna Vigilance Service, and International Federation of Women Lawyers in effecting these arrests,” he said.