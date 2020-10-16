16-finalists-debut-for-entrepreneurial-reality-tv-show

Producers of The Next Titan Nigeria (TNT), have unveiled the 16 finalists to participate in the 10 weeks in-house competition for the season seven of the entrepreneurial reality television (TV) show.

The show, which first premiered in 2013, has been influencing young Nigerians to embrace entrepreneurship as a viable career option considering the rate of unemployment.







The Executive Producer, TNT, Mide Kunle-Akinlaja, said past winners of the show had created jobs while other participants who did not win the prizes turned their lessons on the show into sustainable businesses.







Kunle-Akinlaja added that aside from the entertainment aspect of the 10-week competition show, its main importance lies in igniting entrepreneurial spirit and showcasing the possibility of entrepreneurship in transforming lives.







“The Show, by scouting for young talented people who have entrepreneurial acumens, grooming them through rigorous tasks, boardroom process, mentorship, and eventually funding winner’s idea leading to an opportunity to create jobs for themselves and others is indeed a big contributor to the socio-economic development of our country, Nigeria,” he said.

According to him, the Next Titan being on national television has on yearly basis impacted on the generality of other young people and viewers who have shared their testimonies regarding the programme causing a shift in their mind-sets to moving from “Jobs -Seekers to Jobs-Providers”.