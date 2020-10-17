17-Year-Old Breaks Guinness World Record For Longest Legs

Maci wants to set the record for being the world’s tallest professional model | Photo- Courtesy.

17-year-old Maci Currin is standing tall at a stunning 6ft 10inches and this has earned her the world record for the longest legs.

Her legs make up 60 percent of her total height, according to Guinness.

She holds two records as she also holds the record for the longest legs on any teenager. She will like to add another record to it, she wants to hold the record for being the world’s tallest professional model.

Maci Currin

One would think that having such long legs would make her cool but she revealed that she was bullied for being taller than everyone else.

“I was never bullied for my legs,” said Maci, who confirmed other members of her family are tall. “I was bullied because I was taller than everyone else. Around my sophomore year I just stopped caring what people thought of me, and once I just stopped caring I wasn’t affected by anything.”

She added:

“I hope that tall women can see that height is a gift and that you shouldn’t be ashamed that you’re tall. You should really just embrace it.”

With 1.7 million followers on TikTok and 50,000 on Instagram, the teenager has already built up a fanbase that she encourages with her posts about confidence and body image.