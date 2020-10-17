181 students, staff test positive for COVID-19 in Lagos school

The Lagos State Ministry of Health said it has confirmed 181 positive cases of coronavirus in a private boarding school in Lekki, Lagos.

This was contained in a statement released by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo.

Disclosing the infection, the Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, said a surveillance and case investigation in the school revealed the infection.

Mr Abayomi said a 14-year-old SS1 female student fell ill on October 3 and was sent home after receiving first aid at the school. He added that the student subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on October 6 in one of the accredited private labs in Lagos.

A total number of 181 students and staff have been confirmed positive for the infection and they are all asymptomatic.

Mr Abayomi said the school authorities, the State Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Education are following the COVID-19 guidelines as set out by the government in curtailing the spread of the virus.

“I am pleased to announce that all the infected students are predominantly asymptomatic while some have very mild symptoms, no student has required hospitalization.

“There is a total lockdown and movement restriction in the school with the Epidemiology and Surveillance Pillar of the EOC and Ibeju-Lekki LGA State Disease Surveillance and Notification Officer (DSNO) reporting at the school daily to conduct further investigation while positive students and staff have been isolated on the premises and given the COVID-19 home-care treatment packs and are being monitored in isolation within the school premises.

“Students are to be isolated in the School premises and if unwell will be admitted in one of the accredited isolation centers in Lagos. Students are discouraged from going home to avoid infecting members of their families,” Mr Abayomi said.

The ministry added that members of the Emergency Operation Center and officials in the Ministry of Education have been deployed to the school to provide strategic interventions and support to the school.

Citizens are encouraged to practice good personal and environmental hygiene, use of face mask in public places, proper hand washing of hands among others.

The commissioner stressed that physical distancing will help prevent the spread of the infection.

“COVID-19 is still very much with us and we must strive to prioritize the safety of all, including students and teachers, by adhering strictly to prevention protocols and guidelines issued by government to prevent its spread,” Mr Abayomi said.

The total number of COVID-19 infections recorded in Lagos State rose to 19,842 as of October 8, out of the 119, 115 tests that have been conducted, the commissioner said.