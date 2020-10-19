19.39km link road: Lagos lawmakers visit disputed site

By Bose Adelaja

LAGOS—THE unending dispute among residents of Ijedodo, Ijegun and Abule-Addo areas of Iba Local Council Development Area, received government attention yesterday, following a visit by the Committee on Works, Housing and Infrastructure Development of Lagos State House of Assembly to the disputed site for the proposed 19.39km road to link the areas.

The committee was led by its Chairman, Hon. Nureni Akinsanya and the visit was in response to a petition written by some residents after several buildings in the areas were marked for demolition to pave way for the link road.

However, some affected residents have protested against the marking, claiming the affected buildings did not contravene the project Right of Way (RoW).

Also, they described the marking as a total deviation from the original plan of Ijegun – Ijedodo and Abule Addo Model City Plan 2010-2020 as approved by the government.

During the lawmakers’ visit, a representative of the affected residents, Mr Young Abokitia, said some land grabbers have been playing a game over the development. He said, “You can see the master plan of the state government had earmarked a particular place for the road project. But what the land grabbers, popularly known as ‘Omo-Oniles’ are trying to do is out of the original plan. They want to change it to where the NNPC pipeline are laid. This is wrong and dangerous.

“Since they marked our houses, we have taken frantic efforts to explain to the ‘Omo-Oniles’ and written petitions to the State government, which prompted a visit by the State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA). There is no way government would want to construct a road on NNPC Pipeline or near it.’’

Another resident, Mr. Dele Akinwande urged the government to follow the original plan of the proposed link road saying, “The entire community and its neighbours know the proposed site for the road and it is glaring in the original plan.

“We have also written petition to the State Assembly on how Omo-Oniles in Ijedodo had lured the state government to abandon the place earmarked for the road and encroached on their properties to construct the proposed road.”

When the committee members visited yesterday, the residents, led by their counsel, Mike Babalola, took the lawmakers round the disputed site through Ijegun-Ikotun roundabout and down to Ijedodo, towards Abule Addo.

At the conclusion of their inspection, the lawmakers said: “We have seen things generally. We will return and report to the House based on our findings.”

Akinsanya said the Lagos State government has earmarked the pipeline area for road since 2013 and the other road believe by the properties owners is not earmarked for the road, adding: ”As representatives of people, we will do the necessary things in accordance to the law of Lagos State.’’