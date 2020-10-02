2 Arrested for Rape and Murder of Female Doctor and Mother

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of rape, murder, and arson in connection with the deaths of a female doctor and her teenage daughter.

The men, from Burnley, aged 51 and 56,, were arrested on Sunday evening on suspicion of two counts of murder, two counts of rape and one of arson with intent to endanger life.

The victims, Dr. Saman Mir Sacharvi, 49, and Vian Mangrio, 14, were found dead inside their house in Burnley, Lancashire, by police offic ers at about 8.45am on Thursday.

The officers who attended the house on Colne Road, Burnley, discovered their bodies along with evidence of fire and smoke inside.

A Home Office post-mortem examination on Dr. Sacharvi, who worked for Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, showed that she died from pressure to her neck and was also assaulted before she died.

A trust spokesman said: ‘Our thoughts are with Dr Sacharvi’s family and friends at this time.

‘She was a well loved and well liked colleague here at the Trust, described as ‘brilliant’ and a ‘joy to work with’.’

Her daughter, Miss Mangrio was badly burnt, but officials have not yet determined the cause of her death. She was a pupil at Marsden Heights School in Nelson.

Detective Superintendent Jon Holmes, head of major crime, said they have a number of lines of inquiry and have made two arrests.

He said: “However this is a live investigation and we continue to ask anyone with any information to get in touch with us.

“Perhaps you have been in the Colne Road area recently and have seen something suspicious.

“Maybe you have CCTV or dashcam footage which could contain something useful. Or perhaps you think you know who is responsible.

“Whatever information you have, we would urge you to get in touch, even if you think what you know is insignificant.

“Finally, our thoughts remain with Dr. Sacharvi and Miss Mangrio’s family and friends at this awful time and we send them our deepest condolences.

“We have a team of detectives dedicated to the investigation and we will leave no stone unturned.”

Both of the men arrested remain in police custody.

