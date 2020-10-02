2 doctors kidnapped in Kogi, NMA asks police to act

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has appealed to security agencies to quickly intervene and rescue two of its members recently kidnapped in Kogi.

The state chapter of the NMA which made the appeal in a statement issued in Lokoja on Friday identified the victims as: Dr Ebiloma Aduku of the Zonal Hospital, Ankpa, and Dr Kelechi Mgbahurike of Christ the King Hospital Anyigba.

The statement was signed by the state Chairman of the NMA, Dr Simeon Omakoji, and the state Secretary, Dr Famotele Tolorunju.

According to the statement, Aduku was kidnapped at Ankpa on Oct. 6 while Mgbahurike was kidnapped from his hospital in Ayingba on Oct. 7.

The statement said that the whereabouts of the doctors were still unknown while their kidnappers had started calling the relations of those kidnapped to demand ransom.

The NMA also appealed to the Kogi Government to work with security agencies to help secure the release of the doctors as a matter of urgency.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP WIlliam Aya, could not confirm the development.

He, however, promised to contact Ankpa and Ayingba Divisional Police Stations for details.

Vanguard