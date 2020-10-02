World News

2 Men Found Guilty of Aiding 2013 Kenya Mall Attack

By
0
Post Views: Visits 7

The verdicts came seven years after 67 people were killed by Shabab militants at the upscale Westgate Mall in Nairobi.

‘Aggie’ Review: Portrait of an Art Collector by Her Daughter

Previous article

Venezuela, Once an Oil Giant, Reaches the End of an Era

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News