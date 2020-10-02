2 Men in Military Uniform Brutally Hack Okada Rider in Abia (Graphic Photos)

Two unknown men in military uniform reportedly unleashed a vicious attack on a commercial motorcyclist in Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

According to a report posted by an eyewitness on Facebook, the incident happened last week Friday in Abia State.

The Okada rider picked the uniformed men at Leru junction, Umuchieze, in Abia State and they directed him to drop them at Nneato.

However, when they got to somewhere near Spiritan University, Nneochi, they stopped him and forced him to the bush.



There, they tied him up and hacked him with unknown objects. They left after believing he was dead and made away with his motorcycle.

The man regained some strength, untied himself and crawled to the roadside where he was found and rescued by passersby.

Meanwhile, a Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court on Friday ordered that ThankGod Joseph, 18, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly killing his 40-year old father.

The police charged Joseph, who lives in Ikwokwu-Ito, Obi Local Government Area of Benue with culpable homicide punishable under Section 222 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.

Chief Magistrate Vincent Kor, did not take the plea of Joseph for want of jurisdiction.

Kor ordered the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice. He adjourned the case until Nov. 25, for further mention.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, ASP Hyacinth Gbakor told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Obi via a letter dated Sept 21, 2020 to the State CID, Makurdi for proper investigation.

He alleged that the complainant, Philip Agbo, reported the matter at the police Station, Obarike-Ito, Obi on Sept 14.

Gbakor said that Joseph hit his father, Igiri, after he accused his son of stealing his cell phone.

He said that Igiri, fell down and died on the spot.

