200-irish-retailers-for-all-your-online-christmas-shopping

Since early this week we have been overwhelmed – in the best possible way – by the response to our list of 100 indigenous websites where people can find lovely, unique and good-value presents in the run-up to Christmas.

Almost as soon as the list of 100 appeared, business owners and many of their customers emailed us, tweeted us, sent us Instagram messages and reached out on Facebook to champion more Irish companies doing the business online.

That response matters because we all know that the run-up to Christmas – with so many physical shops in lockdown – is going to be incredibly hard for many businesses. It is also going to be a challenging time for shoppers too, as they try to get organised for a Christmas like never before with more than 40 shopping days taken from them almost overnight.

We know the problems all too well but we know the solution too, or at least part of it. The internet. But – as we have said before and will say again – shopping online comes with a caveat. As much as 70 per cent of Irish consumers’ virtual spending leaves the country as people shop overseas.

It doesn’t have to be that way. As we are learning, there are many, many local sites which need our support this month and next. If we could keep just 10 or 20 per cent of our online spend this year at home it would inject tens of millions of euro into the local economy. That would save jobs and keep businesses going.

So our 100 is becoming 200. We know that there are many more out there and if we have left you out or if there is a site that you love that you would like to see included, please let us know by email at cpope@irishtimes.com, on Twitter @conor_pope or on Instagram @conorpope and we will do our best to update this page in the days ahead.

Toys

nimblefingers.ie

A Dublin toyshop that has been making children and their parents happy for generations. Has grown a substantial online presence in recent years.

thetoyshoponline.ie

A super cute site with a large array of toys and scooters and all the rest.

jiminy.ie

A homegrown site that focuses on environmentally-friendly toys.

worldofwondertoys.ie

Familiar to many Munster-based people, this shop is now doing the business in a big way in the online space.

smythstoys.com

Just because it is one of the biggest toyshops on the island does not make it less Irish. It stocks large ranges of all toys and operates a handy click-and-collect service.

mimitoys.ie

An ever-increasing range of environmentally-sound toys for all kids. Again, this is a site that eschews that easily-breakable plastic stuff on the market.

The Gourmet Tart Company, based in Galway, has significantly expanded its online presence.



byrnesonline.ie

If you are looking for Lego or all manner of other toys, this Wexford shop might be able to help.

woodenheart.ie

A gorgeous little shop on Galway’s Quay St that was always worth a browse in pre-Covid times. While the shop is on the small side, there are no space issues on the website. Plenty of wooden and traditional toys.

littleones.ie

A beautiful shop based in Ennis, stuffed with the cutest of presents from Ireland and elsewhere. Definitely worth a visit, if only in a virtual sense.

kaliedy.com

A new kid on the block, this site was born out of the ashes of Mothercare Ireland and is the only Irish stockist of a wide range of developmental toys from the Early Learning Centre, making it an ideal starting point for parents of young children

eu.lottie.com

If Lisa Simpson was to set up a doll company she would set up something like this. This is right up there with the best sites we have come across this year. Based in Letterkenny, these doll people focus on body-positive dolls doing smart things. It bases many of its products on real kids and real people and they do things that real kids do. Last year the company released a doll based on Sinead Burke, who is a heroine of ours.

duffystoyworld.ie

This Dunleer-based toy shop stocks a wide variety of imaginative, creative and fun-filled toys and is forever in search of fab new and innovative products, “Toys are our passion,” they say. Good for them, we say.

diceandcounters.com

A site dedicated almost exclusively to the sale of board games? How could you not love that?

pinocchios.ie

This family business dates back to 1983 but has had an online presence only since the last lockdown. It sells wooden traditional toys mostly and is well worth a browse.

munchkinstoys.com

Another family-run shop that sells toys and baby gifts, it has a separate shop for children’s shoes within the store. It is doing click and collect and nationwide delivery.

talesfortadpoles.ie

Small gift shop on Drury Street in Dublin specialising in children’s books. It sells books, prints and other products for children. The print collection includes well-known illustrations and characters from books such as Winnie the Pooh, the Moomins and Miffy, as well as lots of Quentin Blake illustrations (from Roald Dahl’s books).

toysandgames.ie

There is no need to panic-buy toys when there are shops such as this selling in the online space.

kidiko.ie

This site specialises in personalised toys and gifts, books and wooden toys. Based in Co Galway, the company’s personalised rocking horses, play kitchens and trikes are going well at present.

cluiche.ie

This shop sells Irish language games which manage to be both social and educational.

udar.ie

Glór na nGael’s site sells Irish-language games and has the Irish rights to Scrabble and Monopoly as Gaeilge. From early December it will also have Cluedo as Gaeilge.

miggledgiggles.com

Who wouldn’t want a Michael D who giggles when his belly is squeezed? Helps to raise money for Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital in Crumlin too.

Food and drink

smokehouse.ie

“Finest traditionally-smoked wild Atlantic seafood” is this Connemara-based site’s boast. What they sell looks great and we were almost as impressed by the @OldSmoky Twitter handle.

boscabakery.ie

“My name is Sian, and I run everything,” the mail we received began. “I bake brownies that are then sent nationwide – they fit through your letterbox and postage is free. I can also include a personalised message to the recipient for free – they’ve been popular for lockdown birthdays and people thinking of loved ones they can’t visit right now. I always use the best-quality ingredients I can find, such as free-range eggs, real butter and Belgian chocolate. And they’re obviously delicious!”

manofaranfudge.ie

You won’t find much better fudge anywhere in Ireland. And you can take that to the bank.

wineonline.ie

These guys sell wine online, as the name suggests. Great ranges and speedy delivery.

craftfoodtraders.ie

Waffles, savoury snacks, juices and a whole lot more if you fancy a treat.

chezemily.ie

This chocolate factory based in Dublin supplies the entire country. We have tried the chocolate and it is excellent.

netcrisps.com

Mr Tayto on the internet? Who woulda thunk it? This small Irish retailer is selling all manner of crisps, including many of Mr Tayto’s, as well as jellies and the like. Might be a nice idea if you have someone trapped in a place where Irish crisps – and we all know they are the best crisps – can’t be found.

crossoguepreserves.com

Jams, jellies, chutney, etc. We are reliably informed that Crossogue’s grapefruit marmalade and crab apple jelly are excellent.

mccambridges.com

As anyone who has ever set foot on Shop Street in Galway will know, McCambridges of Galway is a delight of a shop which has been feeding the city and beyond for generations. It has a big online presence and is also selling Christmas hampers.

kaylaskitchen.ie

Some great homemade ready meals to be found here if you are struggling to keep on top of things in your own kitchen.

ballymaloefoods.ie

This is a place to approach with relish. Ha! See what we did there? Great food for sale on a lovely site.

chocolate.ie

A website address to remember, this. It has all manner of gorgeous-looking chocolates which are beautifully packaged and presented. It has its roots in a chocolate shop based in the English Market in Cork which opened 20 years ago.

ollysfarm.ie

Looking for Dublin honey? Then look no further than this site, which has a range of 100 per cent raw Irish honeys including heather, blossom and softset honey from different apiaries around Dublin and Wicklow.

harvestday.ie

A site which has the aim of creating “transparency around the food we eat. Weekly deliveries of locally sourced, organically grown produce, direct from small-scale farms in your community”.

gourmettartco.com

A bakery beloved of Galway people for a long time, its online presence is being significantly expanded, which means more people across the country will be able to experience its delightful treats and hampers.

allirelandfoods.ie

All Ireland Foods is a family business based in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, and its aim is “to encourage Irish food producers, growers, and cottage industries to sell and export their products online”. We like their motto: “If it’s not grown, raised or produced in Ireland, or caught on Irish-registered trawlers it will not be sold on our site.”

The Wooden Heart, based in Galway, has plenty of wooden and traditional toys.



ardkeen.com

The Ardkeen Quality Food Store rarely goes unmentioned any time we ask people to recommend good places to shop local. The Waterford-based supermarket has moved into the online delivery space in a big way in recent times, and has widened its service to include nationwide delivery for just €6.95 per order.

hazelmountainchocolate.com

We’ve not actually tasted the chocolate from the Burren but we do love the sound of it.

essentialfoodtrails.com

We love this site which brings farmers’ markets into a virtual world and a wider Irish market.

frankhederman.com

If you want smoked fish for a special occasion, you could run into Lidl or Aldi and get something cheap – or you could go direct to an Irish business and have it delivered to your door. Sure, it will cost a bit more but it will be a whole lot better.

neighbourfood.ie

This foodie heaven is another one that brings small producers to your front door – or at least to a collection point near you. A great idea that deserves support.

calveysachillmountainlamb.ie

The name of the site gives it away. Achill Lamb delivered to your front door.

greengrocerathome.com

Full disclosure: this is Pricewatch’s local greengrocer and we have been shopping on the site almost since the start of the lockdown. We can’t sing its praises loudly enough if you’re lucky enough to live in its delivery area.

unglu-d.ie

A dedicated gluten-free food business with its own range of sauces and seasonings made locally in Co Louth. They come in handy 100ml bottles, so will make for lovely gifts. The folk behind it also do classes and help people learn more about GF.

ballymakennyfarm.com

Not all potatoes are made equal, as a quick browse here will make very clear. Alongside the potato varieties you’ll not have heard of, they also do bundles of queens and broccoli which look lovely.

buyirishfood.ie

We don’t have enough space to include more of the wonderful Irish food businesses that have moved into the online space, but this site has a whole lot more of them.

thecounterdeli.com

If you are looking for wine, sweet treats, cheese and coffee, you can find it all here.

jameswhelanbutchers.com

One of the finest butchers in Ireland, with a vast array of cuts from the high end to the everyday.

kishfish.ie

The fish folk have launched an online service with everything delivered in cooler boxes.

sheridanscheesemongers.com

All the cheese, cured meats, crackers and other accoutrements you could want straight to your door.

stuffuneed.ie

Started out at the start of the pandemic delivering essentials to people not so keen on visiting shops and has grown in recent months into an online department store offering a delivery platform for many small Irish companies.

Art and gifts

thebiscuitmarketplace.com

A really excellent resource for anyone in the market for presents for themselves or others in the run-up to Christmas.

thebookresort.ie

Gorgeous idea. These folk put together gift boxes with books, chocolate, fancy soaps and more, all of which is delivered to you or to someone you like a lot in a lovely scented box.

studiodonegal.ie

In the market for some homespun tweed? These folk will have you covered.

quirkyirishicons.ie

We’ll let this site speak for itself. “Like everyone right now we are muddling through and keeping a safe distance! We are keeping the online shop open for anyone looking to send a little gift or make their fridge or walls look a little brighter! Rest assured we are abiding by strict hygiene standards while doing this and delivering via the lovely staff at An Post. Stay safe everyone.”

carraigdonn.com

Always a lovely place to buy a present – for yourself or someone else – and the site was looking lovely last week draped in all sorts of autumnal colours. The site is promising free and fast delivery on orders over €49.

Conns Cameras is a family business in Dublin city centre offering delivery across the country. Photograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times



mycaboosestore.ie

We will hand over to the site to describe itself. “Caboose is the first online marketplace in Ireland that gathers the best Irish artisan producers together in one place. We make it easy for everyone to shop fresh ingredients, incredible flavours and rare recipes. We are proud supporters of independent producers, connecting them with food lovers. Come join our thriving Caboose community!”

putyourfeetup.com

If you are in the market for Irish produced candles that smell lovely and look even nicer then you won’t go wrong with these people.

clampandtangle.com

Galway-based shop which is selling a range of working-from-home furniture as well as natty stuff you might need for your home when you are not working. The site also has a commitment to the environment, and the designs focus on usability and extended use, while the company uses sustainable materials and finishes on all of its products and will even plant a tree when every piece is sold.

designist.ie

Pricewatch has long been a fan of this Dublin shop when in need of a fun and funky last-minute stocking filler. The website is also fantastic.

cogsthebrainshop.ie

Cogs the Brain Shop has a physical presence in the Stephen’s Green Centre in Dublin, and an excellent site for games and toys that children will love.

greenoutlook.ie

Irish-based, with more than 25 Irish suppliers offering lifestyle products including shampoo bars, safety razors, natural skincare and a whole lot more.

mymilis.com

This Waterford business was only born in March, and all the soy candles are handmade using sustainable and natural ingredients at the owner’s kitchen table.

drumgreenagh.com

Described by its owners as “a one-stop-gift-for-me shop based in Galway . . . stuff that’s a little bit different from the usual fare”. Clothes, candles, ceramics, jewellery and a whole lot more besides.

hensteethstore.com

A lovely site selling lovely things and well worth a look for anyone in the market for a present for someone they care about.

scoutdublin.com

Clothes, shoes, homewares, kids’ stuff and a whole lot more. The site’s ethos is to provide “a range of timeless products that steer clear from trends, instead offering functionality, good design and longevity” and to support “the wealth of talent in Ireland’s thriving design scene”.

slated.ie

Irish Family design studio creating (the hint is in the name) slate tableware and personalised gifts.

irishdesignshop.com

A site which prides itself on promoting the “work of Ireland’s most exciting designer makers”. It has both an online presence and a bricks-and-mortar shop in Dublin.

designireland.ie

There is a limit to the number of sites we can feature here. There is a whole lot more to be found here.

mimiandmartha.com

A new online store working with more than 40 makers and designers, with a big focus on local design. You will find tasty food, gifts, homewares and lifestyle items.

jamartprints.com

Artists fill the gallery with fresh concepts in print, using both traditional and contemporary techniques. The site stocks ceramics, textiles, jewellery and street art “in strange and wonderful forms”, with the owners saying they are “always working with the artists to create exciting new designs”.

sijewelleryireland.com

Ailish from Sí Jewellery custom makes jewellery, tie bars, pocket watches and more with images and quotes. She can also make ashes and hair-infused memorial pieces.

thewordbird.eu

This is the home of personalised and original pre-printed word art by Susan Brambell. The idea is brilliant. You provide her with a list of words and she makes them into a shape of your choice. The result is a lovely, personalised text art gift. There are also pre-done options if you’re lost for words.

marketstreet.ie

“Indulge yourself or delight a loved one with our individually crafted gifts, made to inspire and charm. Handmade with love by over 100 passionate and creative Irish makers and designers.” That is how this site describes itself and we can’t do any better than that.

thecatandthemoon.ie

In their own words, the people behind this site are “purveyors of unique studio handcrafts and jewellery. Everything we sell is designed and fully handmade by artisans living and working in Ireland”.

myshopgranny.com

This is an online platform stuffed with novel gift ideas and well worth a visit.

chupi.com

If you are in the market for something special for someone you care about you won’t go wrong with this acclaimed jeweller.

Smyths and independent toyshops are offering click-and-collect services and delivery nationwide. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA



bababox.ie

A Dublin-based site which specialises in gifts for mums and babies. They tell Pricewatch that lots of their stockists are also small independent Irish businesses.

ceramicsbyetaoinoreilly.com

A small but beautiful range of hand-thrown ceramics made by Etaoin O’Reilly, with jugs, diffusers, cups and Christmas decorations.

samagusnessa.com

All manner of gifts handmade and using sustainable Irish wood.

finderskeepersthestore.ie

A design-led independent home and giftware store with a strong emphasis on sustainability.

29bridestreet. com

Sustainably designed and screen-printed lifestyle products and accessories made by hand in Dublin by Liz Walsh. There’s free shipping on all orders over €50.

thekind.co

A gorgeous online platform containing stock from more than 30 local businesses, with everything from kitchenware to kids toys. Everything is eco-friendly and ethically sourced.

blaithinennis.com

Multi-award-winning jewellery brand, with all the pieces handmade from a studio in the southeast.

Vinny Browne, manager, taking books for delivery from Charlie Byrne’s Bookshop in Galway city. Photograph: Joe O’Shaughnessy



etsy.com

This is not an Irish website but there are loads of Irish people selling on the platform. Here’s how you find them. You search for what you want and when the results come up you can apply a “shop location” filter which allows you to see only sellers based in this country.

alittleidea.ie

Some very brightly coloured and unusual jewellery as well as the odd mug, turbans, head scarves and loads of lovely cards.

wildatlanticliving.com

Gorgeous site on the west coast selling lovely things that will bring a smile to anyone’s face, unless they are super grumpy, like.

ailandel.com

A site which acts as a platform for design and contemporary Irish homeware. “Inspired by urban living and street art.”

artillerybrand.com

This site “aims to be among the world’s best places to find clever and distinctive wall art of universal and Irish interest. We particularly like the classic posters advertising Ireland’s National Cemetery – and not just because it features loads of popes but, thankfully, not this one yet. There are also posters and prints of dear old Dublin sayings created by “international and Irish letter-crafters”.

gracediamonds.ie

Online business making custom jewellery to suit all budgets. Ready-to-wear pieces are also available, and the diamonds have been ethically sourced.

burrenperfumery.com

As they say themselves, the Burren Perfumery is “a small, west-of-Ireland-based company making cosmetics and perfumes inspired by the landscape around us. Everything is made on site, by hand, in small batches.”

store.evansartsupplies.ie

A fourth-generation family business offering an array of art and craft materials. “Since last March we have really seen a huge increase in people coming back to art, many who hadn’t drawn, painted or sculpted since college and what a great gift idea for a loved one of any age,” they tell us. We can’t disagree with that.

2wildgeese.ie

2 Wild Geese is a place pace where you will find stuff from more than 60 artists and designers from all over Ireland.

laurajaynehalton.com

Laura Jayne Halton is a well-known Irish designer who is now taking artwork commissions for Christmas. Her latest work is created to complement stylish interiors and is particularly uplifting in these challenging times. Fashion-inspired illustrations are also available.

evadorney.com

Bespoke jewellery and everything from simple pearl-drop earrings and contemporary silver pendants to gold bangles and platinum dress rings, all of which are handmade.

cloonkeen.com

Amazing scented candles from Galway. They are normally found in fancy department stores but with all of them closed you can find them much closer to the source.

six0sixdesign.com

Gifts for the book lovers in your live. We love the map keepsakes too. All the items are handmade by a local artist in her Kildare studio.

donegalpens.com

Handmade wooden pens from the Donegal Gaeltacht.

mccaffreycrafts.com

Handmade blackthorn walking and hiking sticks by a fifth-generation stick maker.

greendotdesignshop.com

A place where you will find lots of Irish-made treasures, curated gift boxes and a “build your own” custom gift box option. Based in wonderful Clonakilty in Co Cork, it is a hub for beautiful, ethically-focused Irish craft and design.

coachhousedingle.com

If you are looking for Irish jewellery, baskets, leather goods, candles, cashmere, ceramics, wood turning, iron works, cards, homewares and more, this is the site for you.

craftshapesireland.ie

This is a family-run business based in Bunclody, Co Wexford, “creating beautiful personalised gifts” that include door wreaths, tree decorations, personalised wooden cheese boards and Christmas Eve boxes. “We have all gifts covered for your festive shopping,” they say.

irishwhiskeystonecompany.ie

The Irish Whiskey Stone Company offers fun and functional gifts such as whiskey stones (the hint is in the name, see?) drinks coasters and hip flasks.

anniewest.com

We’ve long been fans of Annie West. The Sligo-based artist has all sorts of prints – many with a Yeatsy (that is a word, look it up) theme.

carveon.com

Not every site has its own classically-trained cobbler who uses a collection of vintage sewing machines to make leather goods. But you will find that here. There are wallets and bags and phone cases and notebooks on offer and they can personalise almost everything in their factory in Kildare.

What is most impressive is absolutely everything you find here has been made or created in Ireland, from the art to the jewellery to the dinky baby booties and the scarves and clothes.

edgeonly.com

Luxury jewellery with an edge, ethically made in Ireland. Solid gold and sterling silver jewellery in edgy designs for men and women. They have a new collection that is available for order now, as well as a wider range of jewellery gifts for men and women landing at the end of October.

birthdaycufflinks.ie

Just choose a year and they will make cufflinks from a genuine Irish coin from that year. We can’t imagine there will be many takers for 2020.

thebluedoordirect.com

This lovely shop in Monkstown, Co Dublin, offers all manner of interesting and handmade gifts and interiors products.

shop.ashfordcastle.com

You may not be able to sleep in an Ashford Castle bed on an ongoing basis but you can sleep in its fancy linen sheets which are sold here. There is also Ashford Castle Monopoly – where every road is Shrewsbury, presumably – and all sorts of other lovely things.

fields.ie

A wholly Irish-owned company which has been a market leader since 1979, it has 14 stores across the country but of course they are all closed at present.

coastguardcreatives.ie

Coastguard Creatives is a collective of the finest craft workers, artists and designers who all live in Co Waterford.

loulerie.com

This boutique Irish jewellery store, based on Chatham Street in Dublin, has moved all of its business online and is continuing to fulfil orders during Lockdown Part 2.

weldons.ie

This fourth-generation Irish family jeweller, based on Clarendon Street in Dublin, offers antique and vintage jewellery.

galwaycrystal.ie

Established in 1967 and supplying elegant Irish crystal from Galway city, this company sells Irish crystal glasses, home decor, lighting and jewellery. The site specialises in personalised crystal giftware and ships nationwide and worldwide with An Post. The company also offers click and collect “for our local friends in Galway city”.

parkadays.com

This site sells sheepskin slippers and will soon be selling sheepskin-covered hot-water bottles.

littlemuseum.ie/shop

We love the Little Museum of Dublin and now we love its online shop, which sells books (for adults and child), games and high-quality souvenirs with a Dublin connection. There are also books it has published in-house including Kwaidan: Ghost Stories of Ladcadio Hearn and the Golden Age of Dublin, which tells the story of Georgian Dublin.

domore.ie

“We are very like products offered on Etsy but we are a small business in Donegal, Ireland, and everything is handmade including the frames. Our goal is to get people to domore with their photos in this digital age.”

luluandbelle.com

These guys manufacture and retail their personalised jewellery from a workshop in Rush, Co Dublin. They use traditional hand-stamping techniques to make and personalise each piece to order.

woolow.com

This Galway-based company makes organic wool pillows. We hear they are super comfy, sustainable and natural and are particularly beneficial for people with allergies.

silvershopdublin.com

A great selection of antique and vintage silver and jewellery items for that special gift. Celebrating 39 years in the Powerscourt Centre.

gollumsprecious.ie

This Irish jewellery business prides itself in offering high-quality contemporary pieces. They have handmade many pieces and source many others from various creative designers and jewellers.

Clothes

irishsocksciety.com

We have to say we love the socks from this Galway-based company. Really high quality and really inventive to boot. The company have also moved into the face mask space in recent months and we particularly like their mask which says, simply, “howya”.

buachaill.com

Boxer shorts for boys with the word “buachaill” on them? An-mhaith ar fad.

pollyandandy.com

From jocks to socks, this site has some wonderful-looking seamless socks made from bamboo.

happiclose.ie

HappiClose is an Irish company which makes children’s clothes that are easy to fit and fasten. “Special baby-soft Velcro is used for fastening. These clothes are highly adaptive, being particularly suitable for children who are difficult to dress,” the site says.

sockcoop.com

Socks of Ireland? Yes, they’re a thing now and the world is a better place for that.

electronicsheep.com

Very cool scarves and jumpers and – more recently – masks.

siolog.ie

A collection of high-quality, ethically made childrenswear and lifestyle products from independent Irish brands.

duesouth.ie

Ethically made T-shirts and hoodies. Oh, and sunglasses made out of recycled skateboards – what’s not to love about that?

gaababy.ie

With hundreds of thousands of Irish people relying on the GAA to keep them sane during the winter lockdown, the hurling, football and camogie championships are likely to be more popular this year than ever. What better way to capture the hearts and minds of the smallest of fans than with GAA-themed babywear!

avoca.com

We could have put this shop into almost any category, really. Not an Irish-owned shop anymore, but it still sells a lot of Irish-made products. And at the time of writing – last Wednesday October 14th – it was still having a sale.

hairybaby.com

Can there be a Pricewatch reader who has not heard of this website? We have certainly plugged the T-shirt (and more recently mask) people enough. And they deserve it.

louiscopeland.com

An old-school tailor in a brave new world. If you are looking for fancy clobber or cufflinks or bags, you will find it here.

anastasiashop.com

This boutique has – in its own words –“an outfit for every occasion. We offer a great selection of stylish occasion wear for weddings, christenings, communions and confirmations from leading Irish designers including Fee G and Caroline Kilkenny. Other dressy wear ranges include Chiara Boni La Petite Robe and Stop Staring dresses”.

siopaella.com

If you are looking for a place to buy and to sell fancy clobber, you need look no further.

ohhbygum.ie

A boutique that stocks all sorts of “eco-chic” for women and children, from fairtrade and sustainable fashion labels that you will struggle to find elsewhere.

beanantees.com

This site explains what it is better than we could: “Empowering apparel and gifts celebrating wild Irish women and an Ghaeilge. Designed, embroidered and printed in the hills of Donegal. Each range supports a different rape crisis, pro-choice or LGBTQ+ organisation.”

celtictweed.ie

These folk design and create sustainable Irish clothing in Balbriggan, Co Dublin. The clothes are handmade to order and the company does “gents, ladies and unique Irish gifts”.

jasminetralee.com

Funky casual clothes and gift items for women.

bluspjsbox.com

Until very recently we had no idea such a thing existed but, now that we do, we kind of love the idea of a subscription pyjama service. Or you can just buy on a once-off basis. Some lovely stuff here, so there is.

rainbowkidsboutique.ie

This is, one fan wrote, “the most wonderful little shop who primarily stock children’s ethical, comfy and colourful clothes but have recently expanded to include ethical adults clothing, gifts, beauty and a large range of toys. All their products come from suppliers who pay fair wages and their clothing is almost exclusively organic cotton.” The site sells Irish brands and we are told its customer service is second to none.

mariesuelingerie.ie

MarieSue Lingerie in Carlow and Newbridge, Co Kildare, has been in business since 2003. They are professional bra fitters, supply mastectomy wear, sports bras, maternity and nursing, non-wired, wired and much more. They will also answer any query through email or a phone consultation.

indigoandcloth.com

This store features “a curation of contemporary menswear, design and lifestyle goods”. It also has a speciality cafe on its ground floor in Dublin’s Temple Bar.

hehirs.com

This clothes shop for men and women, based in Clifden, Co Galway, is closed like all the rest but is selling all over the country.

mcelhinneys.com

A Donegal favourite, this, but now open to us all. This family-owned store has clothes for everyone, as well as beauty, home, jewellery, bags and more. They are promising free and fast delivery on orders over €49 and free click-and-collect service locally.

lovelucy.ie

If you don’t already love Lucy, you might after a visit to this site.

dirtyfabulous.com

A vintage shop with original vintage from the 1920s onwards. Lots of great bridal and occasion wear, plus killer accessories such as hats, bags, jewellery, etc, perfect for stocking fillers. The shop is currently updating its website for online shopping but you can buy from it through Instagram at the moment.

thomaspatrick.com

Thomas Patrick Shoes has been putting shoes on the feet of Ireland from its shop on Grafton Street in Dublin since 1974. That is closed at present but you can still buy online.

littlelarksclothing.com

“We are two Irish mums, Caroline and Denise, who set up the brand and design beautiful-quality clothing that is fun to wear. We specialise in hand-smocked dresses and other lovely items from newborn to eight years.

monaghanscashmere.ie

This shop has been selling cashmere clothes and scarves for more than 60 years and if you are in the market for a lovely present for a loved one or yourself, then it will see you right.

Books

thecompanyofbooks.ie

Ranelagh-based bookshop offers a click-and-collect service as well as a book postage services. It can also deliver within 2km of the shop.

charliebyrne.ie

No visit to Galway is complete without a browse in Charlie Byrne’s. This is the city’s largest and most lovely independent bookshop, with new and second-hand books on sale. Browsing online is not the same but it is still a thing of wonder. And the money stays in Ireland.

High-quality and inventive socks from Galway-based irishsocksciety.com.



justbooksmullingar.com

Just Books describes itself as “a unique and charming bookshop located in the heart of Mullingar. We offer customers the personal touch and that’s what makes us stand apart from other bookshops. We deliver books across Ireland. If you don’t see what you are looking for, simply contact us and we will try our very best to get it for you”. Just one reason why shopping local is so much better than the alternatives.

adamscloud.com

We have long loved the books in this collection. They are full of love and warmth and while they may have been born out of great sadness, they have also given a huge amount of joy to parents and children everywhere and to children’s charities across the country.

easons.com

Easons is the bookshop where millions of Irish people spanning three centuries have learned to love books and its site is well worth a look.

getupandgodiary.com

This is a year that most of us will never forget but – fingers crossed – 2021 will be less memorable. You will find all kinds of diaries here and they are all quite lovely.

thebookshop.ie

More than 50,000 second-hand books at €2 or less, with free delivery on orders of more than €20. They have other books that cost more than that too. Lots and lots of them.

kennys.ie

Kenny’s celebrates its 80th birthday this year and has the longest-running online bookshop in the world – take that Amazon. It often matches the big boys when it comes to price and beats them when it comes to quality.

gutterbookshop.com

Lovely bookshop run by lovely people in Dublin and Dalkey.

dubraybooks.ie

A great book shop with helpful and informed staff. The website is pretty good too and has a lot of books we would all do well to read.

bridgestreetbooks.ie

This independent, family-run bookstore in Wicklow town won the Irish Times Book Shop of the Year award way back in 2014 when the world was a different place.

omahonys.ie

This Munster-based family-run bookshop has been in business since 1902.

halfwayupthestairs.ie

In the market for children’s books? Well that is something these people know a lot about.

thebookcentre.ie

A great online resource for book lovers, with excellent recommendations for all ages, videos on helping children to learn to love to read and even fancy chocolates. What more could you want?

bookworm.ie

We would be lost without our independent bookshops. This one in Thurles has been posting books to people all over the country and – we are told – has being playing a blinder as a community resource since Covid-19 hit last spring.

Skincare

indeora.com

A lovely range of magnesium deodorant sprays which are scented with natural coconut and vanilla oils. We are promised chemical-free products which don’t stain.

thehandmadesoapcompany.ie

Natural, clean skincare and home fragrance free from synthetics. They are also vegan-friendly and sustainably made by hand in Ireland.

palmfreeirishsoap.ie

Could there be a better time to be in the soap business, when everyone is washing their hands with more vigour than Howard Hughes in a septic tank? This Clare-based family business offers an ethical and environmentally friendly alternative to mainstream options.

Music and tech

connectify.ie

When it comes to tech, there isn’t a lot made in Ireland, but at least by shopping with a local retailer, you are contributing to the local economy. This site is promising next-day delivery on an impressive range of kit.

elara.ie

This site sells electronics including PCs, laptops, phones, components and software from the world’s leading manufacturers and promises delivery within a couple of days.

musiczone.ie

Record shops have been having a hard time for a long time. While the world may have surrendered to streaming, there is a lot to be said for the physical product which is now being sold in virtual shops such as this one.

onesonic.com

There aren’t many shops selling Irish tech but this is one. It has its own-brand wireless earphones and headphones and more exciting products currently in late-stage development and coming soon.

ebuzz.ie

This site sells music on vinyl and CD. It sells film and television programmes on DVD and Blu-ray. And also sells Nintendo Switch and PlayStation games, electric scooters and coffee machines.

connscameras.ie

Family-run business with as wide a range of camera equipment as you will find almost anywhere. Offers click-and-collect and delivery service across Ireland.

heavins.ie

It is very easy to look to the big players if you are in the market for white goods, but there are a lot of local retailers in the space too, and many of them have pretty polished online offerings, such as Heavins. When we were on the site last week there was an impressive-looking sale.

compub.com

If you are in the market for some high-end tech then these guys are definitely worth a look.

Sporty stuff

wildsidesports.ie

If you are looking for clothes to get you through the winter – in the Arctic circle as well as Ireland – then this shop based in Bandon, Co Cork, will help you out. It also has all manner of outdoorsy gadgets and things that would help you survive in the wild – but luckily we’ve not reached that point.

lifestylesports.com

It is easy to forget the big players when drawing up lists such as this but just because it is massive doesn’t make this shop any less Irish. It is also committed to free next-day delivery across Ireland as well as free returns. Returns have now been extended for Christmas until January 6th.

theedge-sports.com

A specialist in all things bikes, running, swimming and surfing, this site has been trading since 2007.

surfdock.com

Surfdock is Dublin’s original surf shop, established in the Grand Canal Dock in 1991, now a second-generation family-run business. It sells wetsuits, changing robes and equipment for surfing, windsurfing, paddle boarding, open-water swimming and more. It offers click and collect too.

tadcycling.com

Cycling has never been as popular as it is now – or at least not since the 1950s. This place can keep you safe and dry and your wheels spinning.

westirelandcycling.com

This is a family-run Galway bike shop that has been serving the biking needs of Galway and beyond for generations. From bikes and accessories to rentals and cycling holidays.

Health and beauty

lemons.ie

This beauty salon spent the summer working to build its online retail business to provide online beauty and hair products including Clarins, Yonka, Image, Kerastase, ASAP. It has lots of beautiful gift sets as well as the cutest bath bomb sets. It delivers nationwide, and orders costing more than €50 have free delivery. The company also does a click-and-collect service from its salon in Clontarf.

powdernpout.com

Billed as Ireland’s most northerly Irish make-up brush brand, this Donegal business sells a range of high-quality make-up brushes that would make for a nice alternative to some of the big multinational brands that you might have heard of.

gardinerfamilyapothecary.com

This skincare company, based in Dundalk, Co Louth, manufactures, packages, and produces 100 per cent Irish products.

beautytime.ie

A small salon in Dun Laoghaire in Co Dublin will be selling skincare products and gifts and doing virtual skin consultations for people. It also has home facial kits to bring the salon to you.

graftonbarbers.com

You might well ask how a barber shop can go online. Well, it can’t cut your hair but this website can still be a destination for all your male grooming needs in the weeks ahead.

Other

littlegreengrowers.ie

“An Irish online organic plant nursery which empowers people across Ireland to easily grow their own healthy organic veg and beautiful, bee-friendly flowers in harmony with nature,” they say. Their Connemara farm produces a curated range of certified organic Irish plants, seeds and supplies to save time and give easy, fast results. All its products are delivered nationwide in zero-waste packaging.

triggerfishcookshop.ie

Cookware, bakeware, kitchenware – oh and the knives are out too.

thriftify.ie

An Irish-owned and run business which provide an ecommerce storefront for charity shops, which of course are closed at present under the restrictions.

wonkycards.eu

Wonky Cards designs and prints a range of greeting cards and mugs for all occasions. The site also offers customised products and a Christmas range, and the company is focused on its environmental impact and uses only FSC-certified products and recycled products.

ecostraws.ie

Who knew there were so many different environmentally-friendly straws out there? This Limerick-based site did. It’s a great site full of great straws.

itsawrap.ie

This company makes a range of gorgeous beeswax wraps which are not only environmentally friendly but also keep food fresh for longer. Win, win. The wraps last about a year and as they fit into an envelope are perfect for sending, as sadly no visits are possible for now.

clevamama.com

Lovely baby products from a company based in Swords, Co Dublin.

borudecor.ie

This online flower shop specialises at Christmas time with gorgeous fresh, handmade wreaths and Christmas floral decor.

elephantliving.com

We will simply quote the reader who recommended this site. “I recently purchased a beanbag from this site. Excellent website. Great customer service. Fab product. Speedy delivery. Irish owed company.”

vinehallstore.com

Like many companies, these guys were forced to pivot in the pandemic. At the start of the year it was a company which ran Irish events and exhibitions. Today it sells all the kit you’ll need for your home office.

paperbear.ie

Beautiful pop-up cards for Christmas and all sorts of other events.