20,000 jobs for Cross River youths will ease restiveness – IPAC

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River.

By Emma Una

THE directives by the governor of Cross River State, Senator Ben Ayade that local governments and civil service commission should employ twenty thousand youths into the state work force would ease restiveness and boost the state’s economy.

Mr Paddy Ally, the state Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council, IPAC, who stated this while speaking with Vanguard in Calabar, said the immediate cause of restiveness among youths in the country is frustration they experience occasioned by unemployment and attendant poverty which often makes the youths to express their anger in violent and unwholesome practices.

“IPAC an umbrella body of all political parties strongly supports this commendable and people oriented gesture by the governor which is aimed at alleviating poverty and cushioning the effects of the COVID-19 global pandemic in the state”.

Ally called on traditional institutions, religious bodies, youth and women groups to support the governor to actualize the programme in order to give many youths in the state a sense of belonging.

“IPAC commends and moves vote of confidence on the governor for taking such a pragmatic step which will address criminality, hunger and unrest by keeping our youths busy and also making them earn an income to meet their needs”. Ally stated.

He called on the council chairmen in the state to expedite action by kick starting the recruitment process in keeping with the governor’s directives that the employment should take place immediately

