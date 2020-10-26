2020-american-music-awards:-the-weeknd,-roddy-ricch-top-nominations-list

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are poised to be the biggest winners at the 48th edition of the Annual American Music Awards scheduled to hold next month.

The nominees were officially announced today on ABC’s Good Morning America with The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch leading with eight nominations each. Closely behind is Megan Thee Stallion with five nominations. Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and DaBaby all have four nods each.

The 2020 American Music Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 22 from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on ABC.

See the full list below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Justin Bieber



Post Malone



Roddy Ricch



Taylor Swift



The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR



Lewis Capaldi



Doja Cat



DaBaby



Lil Baby



Roddy Ricch



Megan Thee Stallion

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR



Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”



DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”



Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”



Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”



Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST



BTS



Billie Eilish



EXO



Ariana Grande



NCT 127

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO



Doja Cat, “Say So”



Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”



Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”



Taylor Swift, “cardigan”



The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK



Justin Bieber



Post Malone



The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK



Dua Lipa



Lady Gaga



Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK



BTS



Jonas Brothers



Maroon 5

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK



Harry Styles, Fine Line



Taylor Swift, folklore



The Weeknd, After Hours

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK



Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”



Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”



Post Malone, “Circles”



Roddy Ricch, “The Box”



The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY



Kane Brown



Luke Combs



Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY



Gabby Barrett



Miranda Lambert



Maren Morris

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY



Dan + Shay



Florida Georgia Line



Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY



Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get



Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God’s Country



Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY



Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”



Maren Morris, “The Bones”



Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP



DaBaby



Juice WRLD



Roddy Ricch

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP



Cardi B



Nicki Minaj



Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP



Lil Baby, My Turn



Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake



Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP



Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”



DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”



Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B



Chris Brown



John Legend



The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B



Jhene Aiko



Doja Cat



Summer Walker

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B



Doja Cat, Hot Pink



Summer Walker, Over It



The Weeknd, After Hours

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B



Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”



Summer Walker, “Playing Games”



The Weeknd, “Heartless:

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN



Bad Bunny



J Balvin



Ozuna

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN



Becky G



KAROL G



Rosalía

FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN



Anuel AA, Emmanuel



Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir



Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

FAVORITE SONG – LATIN



Bad Bunny “Vete”



Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”



KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK



Billie Eilish



Tame Impala



twenty one pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY



Lewis Capaldi



Jonas Brothers



Maroon 5

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL



Lauren Daigle



for KING & COUNTRY



Kanye West

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)



Kygo



Lady Gaga



Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK



Birds of Prey: The Album



Frozen II



Trolls: World Tour