2020 American Music Awards: The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch Top Nominations List

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch

The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch are poised to be the biggest winners at the 48th edition of the Annual American Music Awards scheduled to hold next month.

The nominees were officially announced today on ABC’s Good Morning America with The Weeknd and Roddy Ricch leading with eight nominations each. Closely behind is Megan Thee Stallion with five nominations. Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, Bad Bunny and DaBaby all have four nods each.

The 2020 American Music Awards will air Sunday, Nov. 22 from 8 to 11 p.m. ET on ABC.

See the full list below:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR


Justin Bieber


Post Malone


Roddy Ricch


Taylor Swift


The Weeknd

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR


Lewis Capaldi


Doja Cat


DaBaby


Lil Baby


Roddy Ricch


Megan Thee Stallion

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR


Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”


DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”


Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”


Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”


Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST


BTS


Billie Eilish


EXO


Ariana Grande


NCT 127

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO


Doja Cat, “Say So”


Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”


Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”


Taylor Swift, “cardigan”


The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK


Justin Bieber


Post Malone


The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – POP/ROCK


Dua Lipa


Lady Gaga


Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – POP/ROCK


BTS


Jonas Brothers


Maroon 5

FAVORITE ALBUM – POP/ROCK


Harry Styles, Fine Line


Taylor Swift, folklore


The Weeknd, After Hours

FAVORITE SONG – POP/ROCK


Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”


Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”


Post Malone, “Circles”


Roddy Ricch, “The Box”


The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – COUNTRY


Kane Brown


Luke Combs


Morgan Wallen

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – COUNTRY


Gabby Barrett


Miranda Lambert


Maren Morris

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP – COUNTRY


Dan + Shay


Florida Georgia Line


Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM – COUNTRY


Luke Combs, What You See Is What You Get


Blake Shelton, Fully Loaded: God’s Country


Morgan Wallen, If I Know Me

FAVORITE SONG – COUNTRY


Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”


Maren Morris, “The Bones”


Blake Shelton (Duet with Gwen Stefani), “Nobody But You”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP


DaBaby


Juice WRLD


Roddy Ricch

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP


Cardi B


Nicki Minaj


Megan Thee Stallion

FAVORITE ALBUM – RAP/HIP-HOP


Lil Baby, My Turn


Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake


Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP


Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”


DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”


Roddy Ricch, “The Box”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B


Chris Brown


John Legend


The Weeknd

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B


Jhene Aiko


Doja Cat


Summer Walker

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B


Doja Cat, Hot Pink


Summer Walker, Over It


The Weeknd, After Hours

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B


Chris Brown ft. Drake, “No Guidance”


Summer Walker, “Playing Games”


The Weeknd, “Heartless:

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – LATIN


Bad Bunny


J Balvin


Ozuna

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – LATIN


Becky G


KAROL G


Rosalía

FAVORITE ALBUM – LATIN


Anuel AA, Emmanuel


Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir


Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

FAVORITE SONG – LATIN


Bad Bunny “Vete”


Black Eyed Peas X J Balvin “RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)”


KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

FAVORITE ARTIST – ALTERNATIVE ROCK


Billie Eilish


Tame Impala


twenty one pilots

FAVORITE ARTIST – ADULT CONTEMPORARY


Lewis Capaldi


Jonas Brothers


Maroon 5

FAVORITE ARTIST – CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL


Lauren Daigle


for KING & COUNTRY


Kanye West

FAVORITE ARTIST – ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)


Kygo


Lady Gaga


Marshmello

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK


Birds of Prey: The Album


Frozen II


Trolls: World Tour

