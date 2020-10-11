2020 Arise Fashion Week holds December 5 to 12

In a move designed to reinvent global fashion at a time of COVID, Africa’s premier runway show, the Arise Fashion Week would be held between December 5 and 12, 2020.

Scheduled to hold in Lagos Nigeria, it would be streamed globally, as the next generation of designers – The New Stars showcase the best and brightest of fashion and style competing for $500,000 in prize money.

The winner goes home with $300,000, while the first runner up takes $150,000 and the second runner up receives $50,000 as prize money.

“If you are a self confident designer, 30 years old, or under the age of 30, and with a great look, here is your chance to conquer the world of fashion and displace established brands. Effective immediately, please apply and register on www.arisefashionweek.world.

A Selection Committee made up of global fashion icons and writers will shortlist the 30, who will compete for a chance to become the breakout stars of the new age.”

Organisers said applications and registrations would close at midnight on October 31, 2020.

