2020-bet-hip-hop-awards:-complete-list-of-winners

Meghan Thee Stallion performing at the 2019 BET HipHop Awards

Last night, The BET aired its annual hip-hop awards. Yesterday’s show which was the award’s 15th edition saw several celebrities take home awards but “Savage” hitmaker Megan Thee Stallion was the biggest winner for the night.

The rapper took home three awards at the ceremony that was hosted by 85 South’s Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean.

The show featured performances for stars like Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, 2 Chainz, Quavo and Nigeria’s Burna Boy.

Check out the complete list of winners below:

Hip Hop Artist of the Year

Megan Thee Stallion



Best Hip Hop Video

Future f/ Drake, “Life Is Good”



Song of the Year

“The Box” (Roddy Ricch) Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze

Hip Hop Album of the Year

Roddy Ricch, Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial

Best Collaboration

Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix)



Best Duo/Group

Chris Brown and Young Thug



Best New Hip Hop Artist

Pop Smoke



Best Live Performer

Travis Scott

Lyricist of the Year

Rapsody

Video Director of the Year

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

DJ of the Year

D-Nice



Producer of the Year

Hit-Boy



Hustler of the Year

Megan Thee Stallion

Best Hip Hop Platform

The Joe Budden Podcast



Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse

Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé)



Impact Track

Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”



Best International Flow

Stormzy (U.K.)



I Am Hip Hop Award



Master P