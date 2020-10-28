2020-bet-hip-hop-awards:-complete-list-of-winners

Meghan Thee Stallion performing at the 2019 BET HipHop Awards
Last night, The BET aired its annual hip-hop awards. Yesterday’s show which was the award’s 15th edition saw several celebrities take home awards but “Savage” hitmaker Megan Thee Stallion was the biggest winner for the night.
The rapper took home three awards at the ceremony that was hosted by 85 South’s Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean.
The show featured performances for stars like Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, 2 Chainz, Quavo and Nigeria’s Burna Boy.
Check out the complete list of winners below:
Hip Hop Artist of the Year
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Hip Hop Video
Future f/ Drake, “Life Is Good”
Song of the Year
“The Box” (Roddy Ricch) Produced by 30 Roc & DatBoiSqueeze
Hip Hop Album of the Year
Best Collaboration
Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix)
Best Duo/Group
Chris Brown and Young Thug
Best New Hip Hop Artist
Pop Smoke
Best Live Performer
Travis Scott
Lyricist of the Year
Rapsody
Video Director of the Year
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
DJ of the Year
D-Nice
Producer of the Year
Hit-Boy
Hustler of the Year
Megan Thee Stallion
Best Hip Hop Platform
The Joe Budden Podcast
Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse
Beyoncé, “Savage” (Remix) (Megan Thee Stallion f/ Beyoncé)
Impact Track
Lil Baby, “The Bigger Picture”
Best International Flow
Stormzy (U.K.)
I Am Hip Hop Award
Master P
