2020 Billboard Music Awards: Complete List Of Winners

Post Malone and Cardi B
The 2020 Billboard Music Awards held yesterday and saw some of music’s biggest stars take home awards for their efforts for the year in review.
This year’s biggest nominee Post Malone walked away with the most awards incuding the coveted Top Artist award.
Cardi B made history as she becomes the most awarded female rap artist at the Billboard Music Awards. This is coming after she won the Top Female Rap Artist.
This is her third consecutive win having first won the award in 2018. She is the only female rapper to have achieved this feat.
The Jonas Brothers also took home two awards, one for Top Duo/Group and another for Top Radio Songs Artist.
Cross over artist Kanye West also clinched three BMAs in the Top Gospel Artist, Top Gospel Album and Top Christia Album categories.
See all the night’s big winners below:
ARTIST AWARDS
Top Artist:
Post Malone
Top New Artist:
Billie Eilish
Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted):
Harry Styles
Top Male Artist:
Post Malone
Top Female Artist:
Billie Eilish
Top Duo/Group:
Jonas Brothers
Top Billboard 200 Artist:
Post Malone
Top Hot 100 Artist:
Post Malone
Top Streaming Songs Artist:
Post Malone
Top Song Sales Artist:
Lizzo
Top Radio Songs Artist:
Jonas Brothers
Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):
BTS
Top Touring Artist:
P!nk
Top R&B Artist:
Khalid
Top R&B Male Artist:
Khalid
Top R&B Female Artist:
Summer Walker
Top R&B Tour:
Khalid
Top Rap Artist:
Post Malone
Top Rap Male Artist:
Post Malone
Top Rap Female Artist:
Cardi B
Top Rap Tour:
Post Malone
Top Country Artist:
Luke Combs
Top Country Male Artist:
Luke Combs
Top Country Female Artist:
Maren Morris
Top Country Duo/Group:
Dan + Shay
Top Country Tour:
George Strait
Top Rock Artist:
Panic! At The Disco
Top Rock Tour:
Elton John
Top Latin Artist:
Bad Bunny
Top Dance/Electronic Artist:
The Chainsmokers
Top Christian Artist:
Lauren Daigle
Top Gospel Artist:
Kanye West
ALBUM AWARDS
Top Billboard 200 Album:
Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”
Top Soundtrack:
“Frozen II”
Top R&B Album:
Khalid “Free Spirit”
Top Rap Album:
Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”
Top Country Album:
Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”
Top Rock Album:
Tool “Fear Inoculum”
Top Latin Album:
J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”
Top Dance/Electronic Album:
Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”
Top Christian Album:
Kanye West “Jesus is King”
Top Gospel Album
Kanye West “Jesus is King”
SONG AWARDS
Top Hot 100 Song:
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
Top Streaming Song:
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca “Ran$om”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Top Selling Song:
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
Billie Eilish “bad guy”
WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Blake Shelton “God’s Country”
Top Radio Song:
Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”
WINNER: Jonas Brothers “Sucker”
Khalid “Talk”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”
Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
WINNER: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”
Top R&B Song:
Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”
Doja Cat & Tyga “Juicy”
WINNER: Khalid “Talk”
Lizzo “Good As Hell”
The Weeknd “Heartless”
Top Rap Song:
WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”
Lil Tecca “Ran$om”
Lizzo “Truth Hurts”
Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”
Post Malone “Wow.”
Top Country Song:
WINNER: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”
Maren Morris “The Bones”
Old Dominion “One Man Band”
Blake Shelton “God’s Country”
Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses”
Top Rock Song:
Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”
Top Latin Song:
Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin “China”
Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaita”
WINNER: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”
Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny “No Me Conoce”
Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA “Otro Trago”
Top Dance/Electronic Song:
Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”
WINNER: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”
Illenium & Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”
Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love”
Marshmello ft. Chvrches “Here With Me”
Top Christian Song:
Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser “Raise A Hallelujah”
Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West “Nobody”
Lauren Daigle “Rescue”
WINNER: For King & Country “God Only Knows”
Kanye West “Follow God”
Comments