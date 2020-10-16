2020 Billboard Music Awards: Complete List Of Winners

Post Malone and Cardi B

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards held yesterday and saw some of music’s biggest stars take home awards for their efforts for the year in review.

This year’s biggest nominee Post Malone walked away with the most awards incuding the coveted Top Artist award.

Cardi B made history as she becomes the most awarded female rap artist at the Billboard Music Awards. This is coming after she won the Top Female Rap Artist.

This is her third consecutive win having first won the award in 2018. She is the only female rapper to have achieved this feat.

The Jonas Brothers also took home two awards, one for Top Duo/Group and another for Top Radio Songs Artist.

Cross over artist Kanye West also clinched three BMAs in the Top Gospel Artist, Top Gospel Album and Top Christia Album categories.

See all the night’s big winners below:

ARTIST AWARDS Top Artist:



Post Malone Top New Artist:



Billie Eilish Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted):



Harry Styles Top Male Artist:



Post Malone Top Female Artist:



Billie Eilish Top Duo/Group:



Jonas Brothers Top Billboard 200 Artist:



Post Malone Top Hot 100 Artist:



Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:



Post Malone Top Song Sales Artist:



Lizzo Top Radio Songs Artist:



Jonas Brothers Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):



BTS



Top Touring Artist:



P!nk



Top R&B Artist:



Khalid Top R&B Male Artist:



Khalid Top R&B Female Artist:



Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour:



Khalid Top Rap Artist:



Post Malone Top Rap Male Artist:



Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:



Cardi B Top Rap Tour:



Post Malone Top Country Artist:



Luke Combs Top Country Male Artist:



Luke Combs Top Country Female Artist:



Maren Morris Top Country Duo/Group:



Dan + Shay Top Country Tour:



George Strait Top Rock Artist:



Panic! At The Disco Top Rock Tour:



Elton John Top Latin Artist:



Bad Bunny Top Dance/Electronic Artist:



The Chainsmokers Top Christian Artist:



Lauren Daigle Top Gospel Artist:



Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS Top Billboard 200 Album:



Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” Top Soundtrack:



“Frozen II” Top R&B Album:



Khalid “Free Spirit” Top Rap Album:



Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding” Top Country Album:



Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get” Top Rock Album:



Tool “Fear Inoculum” Top Latin Album:



J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis” Top Dance/Electronic Album:



Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set” Top Christian Album:



Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Top Gospel Album



Kanye West “Jesus is King” SONG AWARDS Top Hot 100 Song:



Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”



Billie Eilish “bad guy”



WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”



Lizzo “Truth Hurts”



Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita” Top Streaming Song:



Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”



Billie Eilish “bad guy”



WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”



Lil Tecca “Ran$om”



Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)” Top Selling Song:



Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”



Billie Eilish “bad guy”



WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”



Lizzo “Truth Hurts”



Blake Shelton “God’s Country” Top Radio Song:



Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”



WINNER: Jonas Brothers “Sucker”



Khalid “Talk”



Lizzo “Truth Hurts”



Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”