2020 Billboard Music Awards: Complete List Of Winners

Post Malone and Cardi B

The 2020 Billboard Music Awards held yesterday and saw some of music’s biggest stars take home awards for their efforts for the year in review.

This year’s biggest nominee Post Malone walked away with the most awards incuding the coveted Top Artist award.

Cardi B made history as she becomes the most awarded female rap artist at the Billboard Music Awards. This is coming after she won the Top Female Rap Artist.

This is her third consecutive win having first won the award in 2018. She is the only female rapper to have achieved this feat.

The Jonas Brothers also took home two awards, one for  Top Duo/Group and another for Top Radio Songs Artist.

Cross over artist Kanye West also clinched three BMAs in the  Top Gospel Artist, Top Gospel Album and Top Christia Album categories.

See all the night’s big winners below:

ARTIST AWARDS

Top Artist:


Post Malone

Top New Artist:


Billie Eilish

Billboard Chart Achievement Award (Fan Voted):


Harry Styles

Top Male Artist:


Post Malone

Top Female Artist:


Billie Eilish

Top Duo/Group:


Jonas Brothers

Top Billboard 200 Artist:


Post Malone

Top Hot 100 Artist:


Post Malone

Top Streaming Songs Artist:


Post Malone

Top Song Sales Artist:


Lizzo

Top Radio Songs Artist:


Jonas Brothers

Top Social Artist (Fan Voted):


BTS


Top Touring Artist:


P!nk


Top R&B Artist:


Khalid

Top R&B Male Artist:


Khalid

Top R&B Female Artist:


Summer Walker

Top R&B Tour:


Khalid

Top Rap Artist:


Post Malone

Top Rap Male Artist:


Post Malone

Top Rap Female Artist:


Cardi B

Top Rap Tour:


Post Malone

Top Country Artist:


Luke Combs

Top Country Male Artist:


Luke Combs

Top Country Female Artist:


Maren Morris

Top Country Duo/Group:


Dan + Shay

Top Country Tour:


George Strait

Top Rock Artist:


Panic! At The Disco

Top Rock Tour:


Elton John

Top Latin Artist:


Bad Bunny

Top Dance/Electronic Artist:


The Chainsmokers

Top Christian Artist:


Lauren Daigle

Top Gospel Artist:


Kanye West

ALBUM AWARDS

Top Billboard 200 Album:


Billie Eilish “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”

Top Soundtrack:


“Frozen II”

Top R&B Album:


Khalid “Free Spirit”

Top Rap Album:


Post Malone “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

Top Country Album:


Luke Combs “What You See Is What You Get”

Top Rock Album:


Tool “Fear Inoculum”

Top Latin Album:


J Balvin & Bad Bunny “Oasis”

Top Dance/Electronic Album:


Marshmello “Marshmello: Fortnite Extended Set”

Top Christian Album:


Kanye West “Jesus is King”

Top Gospel Album


Kanye West “Jesus is King”

SONG AWARDS

Top Hot 100 Song:


Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”


Billie Eilish “bad guy”


WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”


Lizzo “Truth Hurts”


Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”

Top Streaming Song:


Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”


Billie Eilish “bad guy”


WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”


Lil Tecca “Ran$om”


Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”

Top Selling Song:


Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”


Billie Eilish “bad guy”


WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”


Lizzo “Truth Hurts”


Blake Shelton “God’s Country”

Top Radio Song:


Lewis Capaldi “Someone You Loved”


WINNER: Jonas Brothers “Sucker”


Khalid “Talk”


Lizzo “Truth Hurts”


Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

Top Collaboration (Fan Voted):


Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”


Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”


WINNER: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello “Señorita”


Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”


Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber “I Don’t Care”

Top R&B Song:


Chris Brown ft. Drake “No Guidance”


Doja Cat & Tyga “Juicy”


WINNER: Khalid “Talk”


Lizzo “Good As Hell”


The Weeknd “Heartless”

Top Rap Song:


WINNER: Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus “Old Town Road”


Lil Tecca “Ran$om”


Lizzo “Truth Hurts”


Post Malone & Swae Lee “Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)”


Post Malone “Wow.”

Top Country Song:


WINNER: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”


Maren Morris “The Bones”


Old Dominion “One Man Band”


Blake Shelton “God’s Country”


Morgan Wallen “Whiskey Glasses”

Top Rock Song:


Panic! At The Disco “Hey Look Ma, I Made It”

Top Latin Song:


Anuel AA, Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Ozuna & J Balvin “China”


Bad Bunny & Tainy “Callaita”


WINNER: Daddy Yankee ft. Snow “Con Calma”


Jhay Cortez, J Balvin, & Bad Bunny “No Me Conoce”


Sech ft. Darell, Nicky Jam, Ozuna, Anuel AA “Otro Trago”

Top Dance/Electronic Song:


Black Eyed Peas x J Balvin “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”


WINNER: Ellie Goulding x Diplo ft. Swae Lee “Close To Me”


Illenium & Jon Bellion “Good Things Fall Apart”


Kygo x Whitney Houston “Higher Love”


Marshmello ft. Chvrches “Here With Me”

Top Christian Song:


Bethel Music, Jonathan David Helser & Melissa Helser “Raise A Hallelujah”


Casting Crowns ft. Matthew West “Nobody”


Lauren Daigle “Rescue”


WINNER: For King & Country “God Only Knows”


Kanye West “Follow God”

