2020-cmt-music-awards:-red-carpet-arrivals-in-nashville

Fans voted tirelessly in the hopes of seeing their favorite country music stars honored during the 2020 CMT Music Awards on Wednesday evening.

And the biggest names in the industry, such as country cutie Kelsea Ballerini and pop star Noah Cyrus, showcased their individual styles as they graced the socially-distanced red carpet in Nashville, Tennessee.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry, Jessica Chastain and Gwen Stefani continued the glamour as they beamed into the annual award ceremony from the comfort of their lavish homes.

Ballerini, 27, showcased her enviably tanned and toned legs in a striking sequin mini dress, while posing for shutterbugs.

The Miss Me More singer’s disco-ball inspired get-up included a sexy mock neck and bat sleeves that tapered at the wrists.

She slipped her feet into a pair of strappy heels that were doused in glitter and winded around her ankles in a perfect spiral.

Kelsea’ lengthy blonde hair was meticulously straightened, parted neatly to one side, and placed behind her ears in order to show off her various earrings.

Taylor Swift and Carrie Underwood took time out of their busy schedules to appear virtually during Wednesday’s evening’s ceremony

Noah Cyrus got back to her country roots for the annual award ceremony by rocking a denim cowboy hat and a pair of matching riding boots.

The 20-year-old sister of Miley Cyrus kept the denim going as she layered an oversized jacket doused in yellow embroidery over a bright orange crop top.

She then slipped on a pair of unique, patchwork jeans that featured various denim washes and mixed up the construction of the classic closet staple.

Sarah Hyland, who is hosting the 2020 CMT Music Awards with Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde, left little to the imagination in a lavender maxi skirt that was riddled in circular cut-outs.

The eye-catching skirt was also covered in light reflecting rhinestones that perfectly tied into her bejeweled fuchsia crop top.

The 29-year-old Modern Family star had her brunette hair styled into a sleek, low ponytail and she rocked a K-Beauty inspired pout that softly faded out at the edges.

Hello there: Demi Lovato brought a taste of California as she presented in her backyard in a tropical ensemble

Smiley: Kelly Clarkson showcased her notoriously infectious smile as she appeared virtually

To bring attention to the coronavirus pandemic and the upcoming election in the United States, Hyland briefly donned a hot pink face mask that had the word ‘Vote’ written on it in white lettering.

For her hosting gig, Sarah threw off her red carpet attire and emerged in a metallic fuchsia dress worthy of an 80s prom night.

The gorgeous gown featured a dramatic solo shoulder and a high-low silhouette that fastened into a bow in the back.

Halfway through the ceremony, the actress showcased her enviably fit frame in a floor length slip dress made entirely of gold sequins with a green shift.

Grammy Award-winning country music group Little Big Town oozed star power as they posed for photos together during Wednesday evening’s step-and-repeat.

Kimberly Schlapman looked runway-ready in a black mesh mini dress that featured intricate multi-colored floral embroidery down the sleeves, up towards her neck, and all around the hem.

The 51-year-old vocalist rocked her famous curly blonde hair in its natural form and fastened a pair of orange beaded drop earrings to her ears for an added pop of color.

Little Big Town’s second matriarch Karen Fairchild donned a glittery blue figure hugging dress that ruched across the midsection and neatly gathered at one side.

The 51-year-old singer wore her brunette hair in a variety of loose waves and she slipped her feet into some holographic stiletto heels.

Little Big Town guitarist Philip Sweet looked every bit the rockstar in an off white moto jacket that he layered over a plain black tee and paired with some black trousers.

And last, but not least, Jimi Westbrook looked ultra stylish in a gorgeous silk, floral print button down and a pair of black velvet trousers that coordinated with his dress shoes.

Mickey Guyton took pregnancy glow to the next level by draping a glittering mesh gown over her burgeoning baby bump.

The 37-year-old Black Like Me singer, who tenderly cradled her bump, kept her dress the focus by wearing a pair of transparent heels.

Ashley McBryde, Ingrid Andress, and American Idol alum Gabby Barrett proved that glamour can be achieved without a glitzy ball gown.

McBryde, Ingrid, and Barrett were just some of the many ladies that chose to pose for photos on the red carpet in a pair of stylish trousers.

Country heartthrob Morgan Wallen kept it uber casual in a solid brown tee and a pair of faded denim jeans.

The 27-year-old Whiskey Glasses singer, who was recently the booted as a Saturday Night Live musical guest due to potential COVID-19 exposure, made sure to comb out his mullet for the annual event.

Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay took home Best Group at the ACM Awards in September and the duo looked more than confident in their CMT Music Awards fate as they beamed on Wednesday.

HARDY and Luke Combs kept the country spirit alive by rocking trucker hats with their CMT Music Awards ensembles, which also happened to include a staple pair of cowboy boots.

Jimmie Allen showed off his affinity for streetwear by rocking a slew of well known brands as he flashed a ‘hang loose’ hand sign on the carpet.

The 34-year-old country singer layered a bright Bel Air 34 jersey over a black Champion long sleeve thermal that coordinated with his Nike Air Jordan sweat pants.

Allen, who is set to perform with Noah Cyrus, tucked his sweats into a pair of brand new Timberland boots

Riley Green and Sam Hunt, like many male country artists that were in attendance, leaned on a classic Southern aesthetic, which often includes a pair of snazzy riding boots, tapered jeans, and a tee shirt of choice.

Travis Denning also embodied a classic country music star aesthetic by rocking a trucker hat and and bright red flannel shirt, which he paired with khaki pants.

Despite the younger crooners’ attempts, nobody does a country get-up like music veterans Ronnie Dunn and Kix Brooks of Brooks & Dunn.

The critically acclaimed duo posed beside one another for a few snaps before including country favorite Luke Combs in their photo session.

The memorable fashion moments carried on inside – and via pre-taped performances – as the award ceremony commenced and stars graced the highly coveted CMT stage.

Taylor Swift took time out of her busy schedule to present the award for Breakthrough Video Of The Year.

The 30-year-old Folklore hitmaker rocked a minimalistic makeup look entirely based around her signature ruby red lip.

Her curly blonde hair was styled into a messy bun and she donned a plain black turtleneck as she presented the award virtually from her home.

Carrie Underwood also opted to remain at her abode on Wednesday evening as she beamed in to the ceremony to accept her Female Of The Year award.

The 37-year-old American Idol alum had her shiny blonde hair styled into a side part and she slipped on a light brown sweatshirt as she thanked fans from the comfort of her couch.

Katy Perry, who just welcomed her first child, daughter Daisy Dove in late August, looked beyond fabulous in an eccentric black and white ensemble.

The 35-year-old pop star styled her jaw length blonde hair into a vintage-inspired ‘do that perfectly coordinated with her cow print hat.

Kelly Clarkson showcased her notoriously infectious smile as she appeared virtually.

The 38-year-old Because Of You songstress, like the rest of her virtual coworkers, decided to keep her look simple.

But she did amp up her comfort-based ensemble by wearing a berry toned sweater, instead of basic black.

Demi Lovato brought a taste of Southern California to the ceremony by recording her virtual appearance in front of a slew of palm trees.

The 28-year-old former Disney darling also made sure to done a bright colored, tropical print get-up and an eye-catching hot pink lip.

Gwen Stefani continued to be the ultimate style inspiration as she beamed into the event via webcam with fiance Blake Shelton.

The 51-year-old No Doubt singer showed off her toned arms in strapless patterned bustier top as she toasted with her man for the camera.

Country music veteran Tanya Tucker looked undeniably cool in a leopard blazer and pink dyed hair as she introduced one lucky performer from a highly curated set.

Jessica Chastain was a vision in a dark blue plunging ball gown as she presented against a grey backdrop on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old Academy Award nominee’s unique gown featured a plain fabric strap and one strap reminiscent of a belt.

Kane Brown was one of three hosts for the evening and the 27-year-old country star looked ultra suave in navy blue suit that featured a unique lapels that featured black embroidery with woven gold accents.

Katie Cook also took to the stage to introduce performers, but the actress made sure her moment in the spotlight was memorable by donning an entirely glitter-filled outfit, from her dress to her heeled booties.

Shania Twain was one of many performers during Wednesday evening’s award show, but the 55-year-old stunner stole the spotlight in a leopard print blouse and light reflective pants as she performed her 1995 hit Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under.

She had her hair styled into voluminous waves and she showcased her ageless beauty by only amplifying her natural features with makeup.

Halsey may be a heavyweight in the pop realm, but the 26-year-old songstress proved her genre-bending nature as she took the stage with country singer and collaborator Kelsea Ballerini.

Halsey served Coyote Vibes in a pair of lace-up leather pants and a coordinating crop top as she belted the lyrics to her and Ballerini’s hit track The Other Girl.

Ballerini also brought the sex appeal in an early 2000s Christina Aguilera ensemble that consisted of a messy hair, a leather halter one piece, and a pair of matching boots.

Noah Cyrus totally one upped Halsey and Kelsea in a nude body suit that accentuated her private assets with lingerie-inspired rhinestone placement.

Cyrus belted out the lyrics to This Is Us with country crooner Jimmie Allen, whom she collaborated with this earlier this year.

Allen challenged Cyrus’ dedication to rhinestone glamour by slipping his arms into a blinding rhinestone jacket and a pair of leather pants.

Luke Bryan majorly hyped up the virtual crowd by performing his latest hit midway through the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

Caylee Hammack made Cher prowd in a glittering burgundy bodysuit with flared legs as she impressed the crowds with her performance.

The 44-year-old country star sang his heart out in a leather jacket and a pair of gold old blue jeans.

Ingrid Andress showcased her washboard abs in a black leather bustier top and matching flared pants as she channeled her inner rockstar during her stage moment.

Marren Morris embodied golden hour flawlessness during her acoustic performance on Wednesday evening.

The CMT Music Awards are set to reveal country fans’ favorites during the 2020 ceremony on Wednesday, October 21st.

Hosts Ashley McBryde, Kane Brown and actress Sarah Hyland will be taking the reins during the virtual show, where the winners are determined entirely by fan votes.

In light of COVID, the awards will feature pre-taped performances at Bicentennial Park in downtown Nashville, Sycamore Farms in Arrington, Tennessee, Ruskin Cave in Dickson County, Tennessee and the Estate at Cherokee Dock, also in Tennessee.

Taking the outdoor stage will be beloved country artists Maren Morris, Luke Bryan and icon Shania Twain.

Pop star Halsey is teaming up with Kelsea Ballerini to perform, likely set to sing their collaboration The Other Girl.

Also representing the pop world will be Noah Cyrus, who will duet with Jimmie Allen on their track This Is Us.

Hosts Ashley McBryde – who was last year’s artist of the year winner – and Kane Brown will also be performing, along with Dan + Shay, Gabby Barrett, Little Big Town, Luke Combs with Brooks & Dunn, Morgan Wallen and Sam Hunt.

And the list of presenters is equally as star-studded. Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Kelly Clarkson will grace the show as will Brandi Carlile, Demi Lovato, Diplo, Idina Menzel, Jessica Chastain, Rob Thomas, and Tanya Tucker.

With just eight awards categories, the competition will be tight at Wednesday’s CMT Music Awards.