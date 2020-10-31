World News

2020 Election Live Updates: In Campaign’s Final Weekend, Both Candidates Focus on Pennsylvania

President Trump plans four stops in Pennsylvania on Saturday, and Joe Biden will give a speech in Philadelphia on Sunday. Medical professionals pushed back against Mr. Trump’s unfounded claim that American doctors profiteer from coronavirus deaths.

