2020 Felabration: Wizkid, 2baba, others to perform at virtual edition

The organisers of the annual Felabration event have announced the line up of artistes billed to perform at the first-ever virtual edition.

The event will be streamed online on Instagram, Zoom, Facebook and YouTube.

The 2020 edition of the annual event is tagged: ‘Fight to Finish, Fight to Win’ and is billed to run from October 15-17.

The idea and concept of Felabration as an annual celebration of Fela’s music, life and times, originated from his eldest child Yeni who conceived it in 1998.

Usually held in October, past editions have always been held between October 14 to 20 at the New Afrika Shrine, Lagos, since inception.

Wizkid and 2Baba will perform at the event alongside Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, Falana Music, Bez, Niniola, Joeboy, Antibalas and WurlD.

The organisers explained that this year’s edition of the annual event will be held virtually as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

A Ugandan media personality, Vincent Magombe, will anchor the opening event, tagged, ‘Colomentality’.

Highlights of the event include a symposium to examine topical issues affecting Africa.

The keynote speakers include Arikana Chihombori, the former permanent representative to the African Union mission in Washington DC, Kweku Mandela and Dele Farotimi, lawyer and author.

Side attractions include the ‘Dress like Fela Challenge’ festival which usually involves participants impersonating Fela Kuti with the winner expected to win a grand prize of N50,000.

Over the years, Felabration has attracted many high-class musical acts from all over the world.

The roll call includes: Hugh Masekela, Lucky Dube, Awilo, Baba Maal, Les Nubians, King Sunny Ade, Lagbaja, Asa, TuFace, Sauti Sol, Seun Kuti and many others