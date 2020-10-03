2020 Nollywood in Hollywood Kicks Off Online Today

The third edition of the prestigious NOLLYWOOD IN HOLLYWOOD showcase starts today with the online premiere of LIVING IN BONDAGE: BREAKING FREE. The three-day event will feature the screening of three movies, an industry roundtable and virtual networking events.

Fans can register and watch events here

“We are happy to welcome the best Nollywood films to Hollywood again this year.

Unfortunately, the pandemic means we will be online and Hollywood will be denied the glamor and pageantry of the opening night that this showcase has become known for. But, the stars of these movies will still shine brightly in the question and answer segments following each screening,” says Maceo Willis, the director of operations.

Founded by Nigerian-born, Hollywood filmmaker Ose Oyamendan as a forum to promote Nigerian films, talent and film industry to the Hollywood industry and the world, the event has become a fixture on the Hollywood calendar. Other films screening this year are MERRY MEN 2 and THE GHOST AND HOUSE OF TRUTH.

“The reception to the showcase in Hollywood and the city of Los Angeles has been beyond our expectations. This year was a tricky one because of the pandemic but it may also be fortuitous because anyone can watch the screenings and other events from anywhere in the world.” says Oyamendan.

The events co-partners are the world’s premier film institution, the School of Cinematic Arts at the University of Southern California, Los Angeles and the American Cinematheque, operators of Hollywood’s most prestigious theater, the Egyptian Theater.

“Guys you better call out and join because it’s gonna be fun,” say, popular comedian and star of MERRY MEN 2, Ayo “AY” Makun whose film will round up the event on Sunday, October 4.

On Saturday, the independent arthouse drama, THE GHOST AND THE HOUSE OF TRUTH headlines by Kate Henshaw will have its virtual premier. Fans would have a chance to interact with the stars of the films in a question and answer segment that will follow every screening.

CONTACT: O2A MEDIA CORP. USA. info@nollywoodinhollywood.com

