2021 Budget: North East Debt Commission gets zero allocation for capital expenditure

As Humanitarian Affairs Ministry is allocated 58bn

President Muhammadu Buhari presenting the 2021 budget to the National Assembly.

By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The North East Development Commission, NEDC, received zero allocation for capital expenditure in the 2021 Budget proposal presented to the National Assembly on Thursday, by President Muhammad Buhari.

In the MDAs’ 2021 detailed 2021 Federal Government of Nigeria capital expenditure ceilings, the commission’s percentage share (Based on weights and Economic Sustainability Plan,ESP) stands at 0% just as its 2021 Pre-Bilateral Proposal maintains the same.

This came as the federal government budgeted the sum of N3,09.866.967 to the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development for the 2021 fiscal year.

The ministry’s percentage share( Based on Economic Sustainability Plan) was put as seven per cent.

On the other hand, the National Social Investment Officer in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development was allocated the sum of N50,000,000,000 in the year. The agency’s percentage share stands 85 percent.

According to the budget proposal seen by Vanguard, the National Commission for Refugees is to receive the sum of N2,357,335,827, with four share percentages in the allocation to the ministry.

Also, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, is to receive the sum of N2,796,175,317 with four percent as its percentage share in the proposed budget.

The subtotal of the amount budgeted for the ministry in the 2021 fiscal year stands at N58,338,982.235.

