2023: Crisis brews in Isoko North PDP over zoning formula

Members of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Isoko North Local Government Area of Delta State under the aegis of Equity Movement, have called for the swooping of elective positions in the area, rejecting the decision of some leaders in the area to maintain status quo in the forthcoming 2023 election.

Members of the group drawn from the 13 wards in the local government area, stated this when they stormed the State party secretariat in Asaba.

Urging the State party Chairman, Chief Kingsley Esiso to intervene in the matter, they would not assure the party of victory in the area in 2023 if the alleged injustice was not addressed.

Speaking on behalf of the aggrieved party members, S.O. E Inonoje, said there would be crisis in the party in the Local Government Area if the elective positions in the area were not swooped.

Calling on the State party Chairman, Chief Kingsley Esiso whom he described as a product of equity to immediately resolve the matter, Inonoje held that the “noninvasive zoning” was capable of promoting internal acrimony in the party.

“That a situation where party and elective positions are being monopolized by few leaders in favour of some communities so that they can consistently remain in power at the detriment of other zones will be outrightly rejected.

“The State party chairman who is a product of equity, fairness and rotation should use his good office to address these oppressive tendencies capable of derailing the party at the local government area.

“There is need for a swap in positions and why the forthcoming chairman of the local government should be produced from constituency two, haven retained the position in constituency one consistently for over 18 years.

“As party faithful, we will not want to be pushed into doing anything that will jeopardize the progress of the party”.

Addressing the people, the State Party Chairman, Chief Kingsley Esiso commended them for their steadfastness and patronage in ensuring resounding victories for the party in the area in past elections.

Esiso said; “What I understand from the positions of the Equity Movement is a swap between positions in the two constituencies”, advising that the method and approach to this swap should be devoured of whatever that would cause acrimony in the party.

