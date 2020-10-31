2023:-ihedioha-revs-campaign-machinery

Sentry

According to reliable sources, sacked governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, is back in town after months of staying away from the state following his removal by the Supreme Court, and he is seriously re-engineering his political machinery ahead of the 2023 gubernatorial election.

Sentry gathered that the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives is busy holding meetings with leaders and members of the party in pursuit of his dream to return to Government House.

As part of his moves, he is said to be offering strong support to the Charles Ugwuh-led state executive committee of the party which has been under serious pressure from some powerful chieftains of the party. Ugwuh and majority of his men are loyal to Ihedioha.

It was gathered that Ihedioha’s decision to start the race towards 2023 early may not be unconnected with alleged moves by some aggrieved party leaders within and outside the state to deny him the PDP governorship ticket at the next election cycle.

Observers are keenly watching the unfolding drama as the PDP and its chieftains, plot against incumbent Governor Hope Uzodinma’s re-election.