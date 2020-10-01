Daily News

2023: Osita Chidoka disowns presidency poster

Former Minister of Aviation, Osita Chidoka has disassociated himself from the poster of Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal and himself being circulated on social media platforms as Presidential hopefuls.

In a statement on Wednesday by his Media Aide, Mr Ikechukwu Okafor, Chidoka said he did not produce any poster nor did he authorize anyone or group to produce any on his behalf.

Chidoka who doubles as the Special Adviser on Strategy and External Engagements to the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, said “I did not directly or indirectly authorise anybody or group of persons to produce or circulate any posters for any campaign”.

