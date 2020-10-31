2023-presidency:-former-anambra-chief-judge-urges-parties-to-nominate-igbo-candidates

By Vincent Ujumadu

A FORMER Chief Judge of Anambra State and a presidential aspirant for the 2023 general elections, Justice Peter Umeadi has urged Igbo people to appeal to the conscience of Nigerians to nominate Igbo politicians as presidential candidates in all the political parties.

Umeadi, who is aspiring to carry the flag of All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, in the election, told a political gathering in his home town, Nri in Anaocha local government area of Anambra State that it is only by doing so that the genuineness of stakeholders from other parts of the country who had been speaking in favour of Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in 2023, would be seen.

The former CJ, who is a professor of law at the University of Nigeria, observed that one of the likely gains of the recent #endSARS protests would be free and fair elections in the country, adding that with what happened during the protests, those who usually manipulate elections in Nigeria would be scared to do so during the next general elections.

At the gathering, a minute silence was observed for all those who lost their lives during the protests.

Umeadi explained that his ongoing grass-root mobilization of the electorate would continue to ensure that by the time the campaigns begin, the entire Igbo speaking states would be on the same page and subsequently reach out to other Nigerians for the presidential tickets.

He said: “Notable politicians in other political parties have been joining APGA because they want to identify with my aspiration. I see these declarations as digging a foundation before a building project.

“I believe that if our zone is put in order and occupy all the elective offices in this area, it will be easy to penetrate other parts of the country. We will soon begin to rebuild APGA to ensure that we gain all the states in the South East and then move to other parts of the country.

“I also advise Nigerians to embrace free and fair election because it is a way to achieve a stable political system .”

Umeadi said although there had been deliberate efforts to see to the demise of APGA , the party has continued to grow from strength to strength and described the party as fully prepared and on ground to produce the next governor of Anambra State in 2021.

During the gathering, Umeadi received a former chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Frank Oraeki and his supporters who defected to APGA. According to Umeadi, with Oraeki’s defection, opposition against APGA in the area had collapsed.

Vanguard News Nigeria