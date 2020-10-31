2023-presidency:-groups-in-21-states-root-for-el-rufai

…Threaten court action until he agrees to contest

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

The Nassiriya Organization in 21 states of the federation has vowed to leave no stone unturned in its resolve to drag the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru Ahmad El- Rufa’i into the 2023 presidential race.

Speaking to journalists in Kaduna, the National Leader of the Nassiriya Movement and Zonal Vice Chairman of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in the Northwest, Dr. Garkuwa Ibrahim Babuga, said already preparations were on top gear to drag El- Rufa’i to court over his insistence on not interested to contest for the presidency in 2023.

Babuga said they had no option than to approach the court because they had spoken to the governor on the issue but he had declined their request.

“We are ready to go up to the Supreme Court,” he said.

“We also met his parents and relations but we’ve not gotten a successful answer. We have to go to court. Nigeria is for El-Rufa’i in 2023. El-Rufa’i is fit to be President based on his track records of achievements.

“Many people are yearning for the El-Rufa’i Presidency. I don’t have to overblow the trumpet, you all have seen his developmental strides in the FCT and in Kaduna state. He is the best person for the Villa in 2023.

“Let’s continue to be loyal and support President Buhari to complete his tenure. But El-Rufa’i as President and successor to Buhari will further unite Nigeria.

“We are appealing to our elders in the North, please forget party differences, we should join forces and rally round El-Rufa’i so that he contest and win the presidency.

“Although he did not answer our call, we are going to court so as to compel El-Rufa’i to vie for the number one seat in Nigeria.

“On the 2nd of November, 2020 we going to Court 13 here in Kaduna. Our lawyer is Barrister El-Zubair,” he said.

On Governor El-Rufai’s alleged assertion in the media that he was in support of a president from the south come 2023, the leader of Nassiriya Organization said that was El-Rufai ‘s opinion at that moment.

“It was his opinion. All we are looking for now is to drag him into the race. El-Rufa’i will be the best Nigerian President in 2023 by the grace of Allah,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria