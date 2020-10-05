204 emerge millionaires in Dangote Cement promo

More Nigerians are reaping the rewards of consumer patronage and brand loyalty as over 200 lucky winners across the country have emerged star prize winners in the ongoing Dangote Cement Bag of Goodies Consumer Promo Season 2.







There are, however, still better days ahead for other Nigerians, as about 800 more consumers are expected to win the star prize of N1,000,000 each before the promo ends in November.







Despite the season of gloom occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic, 204 lucky consumers had won the star prizes before September 29, and three out of that number had won the N1 million cash prize more than once.







This is apart from the thousands of other prizes, some of which include television sets, refrigerators, smaller cash prizes, Dangote Food goodies packs and recharge cards, among others.







According to a national breakdown of the star prize winners, the South West region has the current highest figure of 52 winners; Lagos as a stand-alone region has the next highest figure of 51 lucky consumers; the North Central region has 38-star prize winners; while the South South region so far has 26 winners.







Likewise, the South East region has 18-star prize winners; the North West has produced 13 millionaires, while the North East region has six-star prize winners so far.







In the Season 2 promo, all a customer of Dangote Cement has to do to win the N1 million cash prize is to buy the cement product and collect scratch cards that each carries letter D, A, N, G, O, T and E to make up the name DANGOTE.







According to the company’s Director of Marketing, Mrs Funmi Sanni, the promotion was to encourage the customers to continue patronising the cement product, which, according to her, is the best in the country

She said Dangote Cement values the consumers who are the end users of cement products.

