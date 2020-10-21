Daily News

21, including schoolchildren, die in Enugu auto crash

By Anayo Okoli

ENUGU— No fewer than 21 persons, including schoolchildren, have been crushed to death in Agwu, Enugu State, on their way from school.

The pupils were of the Presentation Nursery and Primary School, Awgu, operated by the Catholic Diocese of Awgu, Enugu State.

They were crushed when a truck belonging to a construction firm rammed into the school bus when it failed break.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), confirmed the incident and attributed it to a mechanical fault.

It was learned that the deaths included nursery primary and secondary school children. The bus was carrying a total of 52 people, including teachers.

Enugu Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr. Ogbonna Kalu, who confirmed the incident, explained that the accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, while the children were returning from school.

“As I speak with you, 21 persons have been confirmed dead and more than 50 persons were in the school bus.

“Also of note is that not all the dead were schoolchildren. Those working on the roadside were part of the casualties.

“From available information, the accident was caused by dangerous driving,” Kalu explained.

VANGUARD

