22-killed-in-failed-boko-haram-attack

By Okodili Ndidi, Abuja

No fewer than 22 Boko Haram fighters were killed when the terrorist group attacked Army Super Camp in Damboa, Borno State.

In a statement by Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major-General John Enenche, the terrorists were subdued by the superior firepower of the troops.

“Troops of Operation Fireball under Operation Lafiya Dole has continued to decimate members of the Boko Haram/ Islamic State of West Province in order clear the remnants of the terrorists from the theatre,” the statement said.

“On 25 October 2020 in what appears to be a suicide journey, the BokoHaram/Islamic State of West African Province attacked the well fortified Army Super Camp Damboa.

“The terrorists met their waterloo as they were pounded with superior firepower and additional fire support from the Air Task Force. The criminals withdrew in rout as they could not withstand the well organised and determined soldiers during the encounter”.

The statement added that “the Boko Haram terrorists suffered severe casualties as 22 terrorists were neutralised while others escaped with varying degrees of gunshot wounds.”

Two gun trucks destroyed, one NSV anti-aircraft gun, two rocket propelled grenade tubes, 4 PKT machine guns, one general purpose machine gun, one Browning machine gun, 12Ak 47 rifles, one AK 74 rifle were recovered, Eneche said in the statement.