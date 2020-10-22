22 policemen killed; 71 warehouses, 243 private stores looted — IGP Adamu

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has said in the violence that followed the attack on peaceful #EndSARS protesters across the country, hoodlums looted 71 warehouses and 243 private property.

He listed the states hardest hit to include Lagos, Edo, Delta, Oyo, Kano, Plateau, Osun, Ondo, Ogun, Rivers, Abia, Imo, Ekiti and the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

IGP Mohammed Adamu made the revelations while addressing zonal assistant Inspectors-general and commands commissioners via a virtual conference.

Adamu said: “In total, 71 public warehouses and 248 privately-owned stores were looted in the course of the protests nationwide.

“A total of 51 civilian fatalities and 37 civilian injuries have been recorded, while a total of 22 policemen were gruesomely murdered with 26 others injured by the protesters.

“Furthermore, 205 critical national security assets, corporate facilities and private property were attacked, burnt or vandalised.

“So far, 10 firearms including eight AK-47 rifles carted away during the attack on police stations, and a locally-made pistol have been recovered from elements operating under the guise of the #ENDSARS protesters.

“In addition, 1,596 suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the violence and widespread looting by the protesters across the country.

“The breakdown shows 520 suspects were arrested in Lagos, 367 in Plateau State, 210 in the FCT and 142 in Kwara State.

“Similarly, 82 suspects were apprehended in Osun State, 60 in Adamawa and 36 in Kano and Ogun.

“33 suspects were arrested in Edo, 20 each in Kaduna and Akwa Ibom, 15 in Abia and Delta, and 13 each in Oyo and Ekiti.

“Furthermore, 10 suspects were arrested in Rivers State and four in Ondo State.

“Out of these figures, not less than 1,117 have been charged to court across the country,” IGP Adamu

