22-yr-old Mikenoris releases new single Alone

Our Reporter

TWENTY-TWO-year-old singer, Ozoemena Michael Chisom aka Mikenoris, has released a new single entitled, Alone.

In a recent chat, an excited Mikenoris said, “I am excited. My latest single Alone is currently on massive rotation. This is a song that will make a big impact on the Nigerian music industry. I am calling on all my fans to go out there and download it. This song is going to be around a very long time to come.”

The singer, who started singing at age 11 and professionally in 2019, said his challenge has mainly been building a strong fan base and funding his career.

He said: “I have been singing since I was a tot. At first, my parents rejected the music. They wanted me to be a lawyer or an engineer. You know, they wanted me to study a professional course but I just wanted to do music. At first, mum did not accept the music but today, she is my biggest fan. However, dad has still not relented. He believes that music is for no-do-gooders.”

On his challenges, he lamented: “Building a strong fan base and finances have been a great challenge for me. I need shows to interact with my fans but the shows are far and spread apart; no thanks to coronavirus.