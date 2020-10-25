25 Inmates Who Escaped From Edo Prisons Surrender

Of the 1,900 inmates who escaped from Oko and Sapele Road Correctional Centres in Benin City, Edo State on Monday, October 19, 2020, 25 of them have voluntarily surrendered themselves to the authorities.

ThisDay reports that an official of the Sapele Road Correctional Centre who disclosed this, further revealed that one of the inmates who escaped had been recaptured after he was shot in the leg last Wednesday.

It was further gathered that two out of the 25 inmates who returned were inmates at the Oko Medium Correctional Centre along Airport Road, Benin.

He said;

“The Department of State Security, the police and officials of the Nigerian Correctional Services will soon commence a manhunt for the runaway inmates immediately after a seven-day grace the state government gave them has elapsed. “We have a way of arresting runway prisoners. We will swing into action once the protest calms down nationwide. The earlier they return on their own, the better for them. “Those who are rearrested will be retried and sentenced to extra seven years if convicted. So, it is in their own interest to return as the governor has given them extra one week of grace to do so.”

One of the inmates, Alex Ose, 40, who revealed why he returned to the correctional facility stated that he has been awaiting trial since 2014 when he was arrested for armed robbery in Benin.

Mr Ose, a father of four and a taxi driver insisted that he was innocent and also expressed confidence that he will be vindicated by the court.

Ose said;

“I am innocent of the allegations against me. I was framed up. I am appealing to Governor Obaseki to look into my case. “I have every opportunity to run, but chose to surrender myself because I am not guilty. The governor should please look seriously into my case.”

