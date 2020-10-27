27-year-old kidnaps, rapes 13-year-old girl in Lagos

By Funmi Ajumobi

Mohammed, 27, a bike repairer in Agbowa, Ikorodu, Lagos State has been alleged of rape of a 13-year-old girl on Monday night.

According to a mandated reporter, the survivor was kidnapped by Mohammed while on an errand for her parents and he forcefully raped her in a nearby bush path close to his shop.

The reporter said the girl was rushed to the Agbowa General Hospital but was later referred to Ikeja General Hospital for further medical attention. The survivor, for almost 24 hours, was delayed at the police station where elders and families of the perpetrator were allegedly trying to pervert justice.

With swift response from Women Empowerment and Legal Aids, WELA, a Non-Governmental Organisation headed by Mrs Funmi Falana, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, has returned the girl back to General Hospital, Agbowa for First Aid treatment and also transferred the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti.

The Child Rights Act adopted by Nigeria in 2003 requires that the wellbeing of every child be respected and considered paramount and provides that anyone who has sexual intercourse with a child is liable to imprisonment for life upon conviction.

Everyone involved in this case should know that rape of minors and every child under the age of 18 is a case against the state especially in Lagos where it is zero tolerance to any form of abuse against children. Therefore all actions taken must be in the interest of the child.

Vanguard