28-year-old-man-dies-in-lagos-tanker-accident

The ill-fated gas tanker being conveyed in a LASEMA truck on October 25, 2020. Credit: LASEMA

A 28-year-old man has died in a tanker accident in Yaba area of Lagos State.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) confirmed the incident via its Twitter handle.

According to the agency, the accident occurred on Sunday, adding that the victim was trapped at Fadeyi Bus Stop in Yaba.

“Upon the arrival of the Cobra Squad at the scene of the accident that involved an empty tanker, Quantum Oil with registration number KTU-344XY and a loaded gas tanker with registration number JJJ-258XW, it was discovered that an adult male was trapped today, Sunday, 26th October, 2020, at Fadeyi Bus-stop,” the tweet partly read.

“Unfortunately, the trapped victim, Sanusi Moruff aged 28yrs lost his life. With the combined efforts of the Eagle Squad, LASAMBUS, LNSC, NSCDC and Lagos State Fire Service, he was extricated and bagged before handing over to his family members who were at the scene of the incident.

“However, the Agency’s heavy duty equipment Super Metro recovered the empty tanker while the loaded gas tanker was recovered off the road with the aid of the Agency’s heavy duty equipment, Crane and placed on a layby while the entire scene was blanketed by the men of Lagos State Fire Service. Thereafter, the road was restored for vehicular activities.”

