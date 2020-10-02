2Face Blasts BlackFace Over #EndSARS Protest

Nigerian music star, 2Face Has slammed his former bandmate, Blackface for saying he never spoke up during the PDP administration.

This came after 2Face called for a total shutdown of activities in Nigeria in support of the widespread #EndSARS protest.

However reacting to this, Blackface took a swipe at 2Face who according to him never spoke up during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) administration even though things were allegedly worse then.

Firing back at him, 2Face described his former bandmate as an “idiot”. See the exchange that ensued below.

2Face wrote:

“I wonder why everybody is still going to work. We need total shutdown until this politicians start to answer!!

Unless them wan use sars come pursue us go work

#EndSARS

#EndPoliceBrutality #endimpunity #endlooting

Make only market for essential things dey.”

Blackface replied:

“When e bad pass like this under PDP you no talk say make them close our country down, you been dey sing say you dey feel like Obasanjo…because you dey under their payroll abi wetin ? My guy this your point no valid. I no believe say you reason before you talk am”

2Face replied:

“@Blackfacenaija Austin ahmedu u are a total idiot. Bleep u and all u are. Stupidity kee u there.”

