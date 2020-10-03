3-die-in-lagos-ibadan-expressway-accident

Three persons yesterday died in an auto accident at Lotto, opposite NNPC Filling Station on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, according to the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE).

One person also sustained injuries in the accident which involved two vehicles, the Mowe/Ibafo Area Commander of TRACE,Mr. Olusola Ojuoro, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

The accident happened at about 8.45 a.m.

Ojuoro said that an Iveco truck with registration number AAB 458 ZY was inbound Lagos when it lost control due to brake failure and crushed a Mazda bus marked XY 660 EKY.

“The corpses of the victims have been deposited at Idera Hospital Morgue, Ogun, while the survivor was taken to an undisclosed hospital by his relative,” he said.

The TRACE official cautioned motorists and truck drivers against exceeding speed limits.

He urged them to ensure that their vehicles were in good condition before putting them on the road to avoid unnecessary loss of life.

Ojuoro also commiserated with the families of those that lost their lives and prayed to God to grant them the fortitude to bear the losses.