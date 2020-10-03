3-Year-Old Girl Ingests Father’s Cocaine And Dies Of Heart Attack

A 3-year-old girl suffered a heart attack and died after ingesting cocaine which her drug-baron father brought into their home.

The girl, named in court only as K, collapsed and died on April 6, 2019, after being admitted in the hospital with a suspected case of sepsis or meningitis.

An autopsy revealed that she had cocaine in her bloodstream.

Both parents blamed each other for bringing the hard drug into their home.

The father insisted that her mum had left cocaine in a bedroom drawer.

High Court judge, Mr Justice Williams, ruled that K’s dad “carelessly” brought the cocaine into the house, “in connection with his drug-related activities”.

He, however, denied, saying there was a possibility that the drug-dealer had “brought the cocaine onto the premises” and “processed it in some way in an area which the children would have access to”.

The judge explained that is still unclear how K came to ingest the cocaine. He also blamed the mother for being “well aware” of the dad bringing drugs into the property, as she was also using them herself.

“It seems most probable that she turned a blind eye or persuaded herself that sufficient precautions were being taken to protect the children. This was to kid herself,” the judge added.

The judge described K as a “playful, cheeky and loving little girl with all of her life to live” and said he hoped the parents would learn from her death.

Until her death, K had been living in London. Six arrests were made in connection with the case last year, a spokesperson for the Met Police said. All were released under investigation, but an investigation led by specialist crime command is still ongoing.

