33-year-old Christiana seeks 10m for kidney transplant

A woman, Christiana Okundia, aged 33, who is battling with kidney disease, has appealed to Nigerians for financial assistance to undergo kidney transplant. The estimated cost of the surgery is N10 million.

Christiana, who hails from Edo State, has since April 2020 been held captive by the trauma of the disease and has for about six months battled with kidney failure alone with the help of an aged mother.

She is presently a shadow of herself with bloated and tiny body frame, and barely able to walk normally unaided. She disclosed that since she was diagnosed, she had been undergoing dialysis twice a week at the Dialyzer Special Medical Centre in Oshodi, which costs N18,000 per session.

According to her doctors at Yaba General Hospital, she would need to undergo an urgent kidney transplant, estimated to cost N10 million to survive the health challenge.

Appealing to the public, Christiana said: “I am diagnosed of chronic kidney disease, which has affected both kidneys, resulting in me undergoing dialysis twice a week. The disease has taken the best part of my youth and my mother is aging rapidly. I need the financial support of well-meaning Nigerians to be able to get back on my feet. I do not wish for my mother to bury me. I want to bury her with dignity at the end of her sojourn, but I need to be healthy.

The kidney transplantation is the key to my new life.”

Donations can be sent to GTBank account: 0111611086, Okpeki Christiana Okundia. She can also be reached on: 08132793532, 08038605197.