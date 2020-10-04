4 Amazing Beauty Benefits Of Oatmeal For The Skin Image: Getty Images

Much more than just a healthy breakfast, oatmeal gives us much to be excited about. Oatmeal is naturally rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and lipids.

Many scientific studies have been carried out on the benefits of oatmeal and demonstrate that oatmeal has a sustainable moisturizing effect.

They’re an excellent homemade remedy that can make your skin feel soft, smooth, healthy and radiant. Oatmeal provides numerous skin benefits.

Below are some benefits of oatmeal for the skin:

Treats Acne



Oatmeal works wonders for acne-prone skin. Oatmeal contains zinc which reduces inflammation and kills acne-causing bacteria. Its many healing and soothing properties help with the treatment of acne and acne scars. It also absorbs the excess oil from your skin to keep your looking skin matte. Simply mix oatmeal and water. Allow it to sit on your face for 20 minutes before rinsing it off with warm water.

Hydrates Skin



The beta-glucan found in oatmeal is packed with excellent moisturising properties and hydrates even the driest of skin. Additionally, it also forms a fine protective layer on your skin to seal the moisture.

Exfoliates Skin



The saponins found in oats help to remove dirt from your skin pores. Oatmeal’s moisturizing property, when combined with its cleansing property, gives your skin a soft glow after topical application. The best part? They’re suitable for all skin types (yes, even sensitive). When exfoliating, you can mix with honey. It works better and smoothens the skin. You can also use rolled oats that have been converted into a fine powder in face masks.

Soothes Skin



The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits of oatmeal can help relieve you of itchy and irritated skin. When mixed with shea butter, it makes the skin soft and bouncy. If using this for the face alone, you can add a bit of Turmeric and honey to make a mask, it gives your face a soothing feel.