46 die in Ogun road crashes in nine months

By Ernest Nwokolo, Abeokuta

No fewer than 46 persons have died in 132 road crashes in Ogun State from January to September this year.

Some 173 persons sustained various injuries from the incidents.

The Director, Traffic Planning, Research & Statistics for Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Commander Ajayi Babatunde attributed the crashes to excessive speeding,  dangerous driving, bad tyres,  and driving against traffic, among other factors.

Ajayi, who made this known through the Corps’ Public Relations Officer, Babatunde Akinbiyi, stated that of the 46 deaths, 33 were males while 13 were females.

Also, the injured comprised 102 males and 71 females.

