47 years old security man arrested while planning to rob his employer in Ogun

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

Men of the Nigeria Police Force, Ogun State Command have arrested a 47-year-old security man, Adamu Ibrahim for allegedly conspiring with two other men to rob his employer.

The suspect, according to a statement by the command spokesperson, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi is a security man attached to Inspiration filling station situated at Matogun area of Agbado in Ifo local government area of the state.

He was arrested following a report by the duo of Ajibola Yusuf and Bakare Ifakayode who reported at Agbado divisional headquarters that they received a phone call from the suspect that the manager of the fueling station will be leaving the station at about 8:00 pm with a huge amount of money running to 3 million naira.

They reported further that the suspect who described the manager and his motorcycle to them instructed them to ambush, rob him of the money and kill him so as not to trace the incident to them.

They stated further that the suspect believes that as area boys, they will be useful for him to realize his devilish plan, though, they are area boys, they are not armed robbers.

“Upon the information, the DPO Agbado Division SP Kehinde Kuranga advised them to continue playing along with the suspect while he detailed his detectives to be on his trail”, the statement read.

“Unknown to the suspect, he was continuously calling the duo, giving them the description of the manager and the route he will be passing through when the police swooped on him and got him arrested”.

“Initially, he denied planning any robbery with anybody, but when confronted with his supposed accomplice, he owns up to the commission of the crime”.

“On further interrogation, he confessed to the police that the two people he contracted resemble those who earlier robbed the same station years ago and that was the reason why he thought he can confide in them to carry out another robbery which he will benefit from”, the statement added.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation.

The CP, therefore, appealed to members of the public especially business owners to always have a proper background check of anyone they want to employ in order not to employ criminals unknowingly.

Vanguard