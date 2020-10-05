5 allegations against SARS

The Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), has been accused of different crimes, which include:

Extra judicial killings of suspects

Extortion

Maltreatment/inhumane treatment of citizens or perceived fraudsters

Harassment of female suspects

Torture/brutalization

EndSARS Protesters block major roads,streets in Calabar

…protest at Police Command Headquarters

By Ike Uchechukwu Calabar

About 1000 protesters including celebrities took over major streets in Calabar, Cross River State capital to protest against all forms of Police brutality, unprofessional conduct by some units in the police force.

Although the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu on Sunday disclosed that the unit(FSARS,SARS)has been dissolved but a lot of Nigerians are still in doubt that thier disbanding was a charade and the move untrustworthy.

Vanguard gathered that the protest which started at about 10:00am saw many residents of Calabar take to the street causing gridlock along most popular and commercial roads including like Mary Slessor by Watt Market, Marian Road, IBB Way, Murtala Mohammed highway, and others.

They further took the protest to the governor’s office, the Headquarters of the state police Command where they were addressed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Samuel Musa.

DCP Musa said that all was now under control following the directive of the IGP while pleading with the protesters to proceed peaceful and avoid breaching public peace as it will also be an infringement on the rights of other citizens.

The protesters were carrying placards and chanting, “Stop Police Brutality, “Increase police salaries to end extortion”, “You messed with the wrong generation, “Reform the police immediately”, “We are humans not lab rats, “End SARS not disband SARS” amongst others

The protest was joined by popular Calabar celebrities; artistes, comedians, actors, and activists who also expressed dissatisfaction over the unprofessional conduct of some police officers

However, President Muhammadu Buhari, has addressed the Nation stressing his administration is committed to extensive police reforms.

“The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people,” he said

