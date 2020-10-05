5 Ayurveda Skin Care Herbs For Ever Glowing Skin

Wondering what Ayurveda is? It is a traditional Hindu system of medicine, incorporated in Atharva Veda, the last of the four Vedas, which is based on the idea of balance in bodily systems and uses diet, herbal treatment, and yogic breathing.

Often, for glowing, young skin, natural skincare routine is always the answer. The Ayurveda routine has always been one of the best.

Name any skin concern, and Ayurveda has the answer! So, if want to flaunt a glowing looking skin, your search ends with these 5 magical herbs as listed by Healthshots.

Ginseng



Ginseng is now popularly used in Korean and Japanese skincare for its anti-ageing properties. It has phytochemicals, which are responsible for fighting the signs of ageing. Ginseng also helps protect your skin from sun damage. Ginseng’s mastery at the art of skin regeneration also makes it helpful in treating everything from wounds to burns and other skin irritations such as razor rash.

Turmeric/Haldi



Turmeric is truly nature’s gift to mankind. From good health to healthy skin, you name it and this herb can do it all! The curcumin present in turmeric has anti-ageing properties, which make your skin look younger. So, including turmeric in your diet will not only boost your health but will also give you youthful skin. You can mix this with honey and use it as a mask.

Tulsi



Tulsi or holy basil is known as the ‘queen of herbs’. Filled with medicinal benefits, this plant is one of the most common plants in most Indian houses. Tulsi works like magic on your body, whether eaten raw or applied topically on the skin. Tulsi clears the pores on your skin when mixed with milk you can flaunt young and glowing skin tone.

Ashwagandha



This is a calming agent, ashwagandha is a popular ingredient in cleansers and shampoos. It reduces the oil secretion in the skin, improves skin quality and reduces the chances of allergies and rashes. Consuming this herb on a regular basis will drastically change your skin’s appearance, make it more youthful, glowing, and improve its quality. The herb also works on reducing wrinkles and makes the skin firmer.

Amla



High amounts of collagen contents in your skin help in skin firmness and make your skin appear soft. Regular consumption of amla juice boosts vitamin C levels and helps increase the production of collagen level in your skin. This will make your skin look soft and youthful. Besides including amla in your regular diet, you can also use it externally in the form of face packs and scrubs to look after your skin and prevent it from acne, pimples, sunburn and various other skin problems.